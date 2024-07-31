ForecastEx LLC Launches Event Contract Market

CHICAGO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ForecastEx LLC ("ForecastEx"), a CFTC registered Designated Contract Market ("DCM") and Derivative Clearing Organization ("DCO"), is pleased to announce the launch of its event contract market effective August 1, 2024.

ForecastEx will operate as a fully integrated DCM and DCO, offering Futures Commission Merchants ("FCMs") and their customers the ability to hedge against or express conviction on the outcome of key economic and climate events using Forecast Contracts. Forecast Contracts will initially include key U.S. economic indicators such as unemployment rate, CPI and GDP as well as climate indicators such as global temperature, U.S. temperature and atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration. See website for complete contract details.

Key attributes of Forecast Contracts include:

Pairing – Forecast Contracts are associated with specific real-world events, with the event question determined by a "Yes" or "No" outcome. The contracts for a given question are considered paired and, instead of being executed at a single price agreed upon by two participants, are executed when the sum of the "Yes" and "No" bids reach $1.01 . The participant holding the contract with the correct outcome at resolution receives $1.00 and the participant holding the contract with the incorrect outcome receives $0 . Contracts may be closed prior to resolution and the resultant gain or loss realized through buying the opposite position.

– Forecast Contracts are associated with specific real-world events, with the event question determined by a "Yes" or "No" outcome. The contracts for a given question are considered paired and, instead of being executed at a single price agreed upon by two participants, are executed when the sum of the "Yes" and "No" bids reach . The participant holding the contract with the correct outcome at resolution receives and the participant holding the contract with the incorrect outcome receives . Contracts may be closed prior to resolution and the resultant gain or loss realized through buying the opposite position. Fully Collateralized – All bids submitted by Members are fully collateralized with cash, which ensures that ForecastEx has sufficient funds to settle contracts when resolved or closed beforehand. This mitigates the credit risk participants would otherwise face.

– All bids submitted by Members are fully collateralized with cash, which ensures that ForecastEx has sufficient funds to settle contracts when resolved or closed beforehand. This mitigates the credit risk participants would otherwise face. Level Playing Field – The DCM operates as a level playing field with no advantages or incentives offered to any participant over another.

– The DCM operates as a level playing field with no advantages or incentives offered to any participant over another. Simple, Low Fee Structure – ForecastEx charges a single $0.01 fee, built into the $1.01 aggregate pair bid, which it collects when the event has been resolved or contract netted beforehand. ForecastEx does not charge any other fees.

– ForecastEx charges a single fee, built into the aggregate pair bid, which it collects when the event has been resolved or contract netted beforehand. ForecastEx does not charge any other fees. Incentive Coupons – ForecastEx distributes 100% of the income it earns on the cash collateral it holds to its Members in the form of incentive coupons. The coupon is accrued daily based upon the market value of contracts the Member holds at the close and is distributed to the Members monthly. ForecastEx expects some Members to rebate a portion of this incentive coupon to their customers.

FCMs interested in ForecastEx membership should contact [email protected]

About ForecastEx:

ForecastEx is a wholly owned subsidiary of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (Nasdaq: IBKR), whose other subsidiaries include Interactive Brokers LLC (IB LLC) and IB Global Investments LLC (IBGI LLC). IB LLC, an FCM and broker, is a ForecastEx Member approved to offer Forecast Contracts to its customers as well as eligible customers of other non-U.S. broker affiliates on whose behalf it provides execution and clearing services. IBGI LLC, an Affiliated Customer of IB LLC, will operate as a liquidity provider, maintaining Bids on both the "Yes" and the "No" of various Event Markets. Pursuant to ForecastEx Rule 405(b), IBGI LLC bids are always filled last by ForecastEx if equal in price to another customer's bid.

