FORECLOSURE ACTIVITY RISES ANNUALLY FOR THE ELEVENTH STRAIGHT MONTH, EXTENDING THE TREND INTO 2026

Foreclosure Starts Rise 26 Percent Year Over Year; Completed Foreclosures Increase 59 Percent from a Year Ago

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, the leading provider of property data, AI-powered analytics, and real estate intelligence solutions, today released its January 2026 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows there were a total of 40,534 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings— default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — down 10 percent from a month ago and up 32 percent from a year ago.

"Foreclosure activity in January rose year over year for the eleventh straight month, continuing a trend that has now carried into early 2026," said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM. "Foreclosure starts were up 26 percent from a year ago, while completed foreclosures increased nearly 59 percent. Although foreclosure activity has been rising steadily, overall levels remain well below historic peaks, suggesting that most homeowners are still on stable footing even as higher housing costs and broader economic pressures create stress in certain pockets of the market."

Delaware, Nevada, and Florida led the nation in worst foreclosure rates

Across the nation, one in every 3,547 housing units had a foreclosure filing in January 2026. States with the worst foreclosure rates were Delaware (one in every 1,612 housing units with a foreclosure filing); Nevada (one in every 1,983 housing units); Florida (one in every 2,067 housing units); South Carolina (on in every 2,351 housing units); and Maryland (one in every 2,430 housing units).

Among metro areas with populations of 200,000 or more, Trenton, NJ recorded the worst foreclosure rate in January 2026, with one filing for every 1,087 housing units. Following Trenton were Punta Gorda, FL (one in every 1,187 housing units); Fayetteville, NC (one in every 1,257); Lakeland, FL (one in every 1,262); and Vallejo, CA (one in every 1,287).

Florida, Texas, and California topped the nation for foreclosure starts

Lenders started the foreclosure process on 26,369 U.S. properties in January 2026, down 7 percent from last month but up 26 percent from a year ago.

States that had the greatest number of foreclosure starts in January 2026 included: Florida (3,523 foreclosure starts); Texas (3,116 foreclosure starts); California (2,790 foreclosure starts); Georgia (1,351 foreclosure starts); and New York (1,304 foreclosure starts).

Those major metropolitan areas with a population greater than 200,000 that had the greatest number of foreclosure starts in January 2026 included: New York, NY (1,295 foreclosure starts); Chicago, IL (1,053 foreclosure starts); Houston, TX (1,040 foreclosure starts); Miami, FL (851 foreclosure starts); and Los Angeles, CA (781 foreclosure starts).

Foreclosure Completions Post Year-Over-Year Increase

In January 2026, Lenders repossessed 4,714 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures (REOs), a decrease of 21 percent from last month and an increase of 59 percent from last year.

States that had the greatest number of REOs in January 2026, included: Texas (573 REOs); California (415 REOs); Florida (327 REOs); Pennsylvania (311 REOs); and Illinois (267 REOs).

Those major metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) with a population greater than 200,000 that saw the greatest number of REOs in January 2026 included: Chicago, IL (248 REOs); Philadelphia, PA (165 REOs); Houston, TX (152 REOs); Dallas, TX (122 REOs); and New York, NY (114 REOs).

Key Highlights from the January 2026 Foreclosure Data

ATTOM's January 2026 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure activity rising year over year for the eleventh straight month, with 40,534 U.S. properties reporting a foreclosure filing. Foreclosure starts increased 26 percent from a year ago, while completed foreclosures jumped nearly 59 percent, continuing a gradual normalization trend as the market moves into 2026.

Report methodology

The ATTOM U.S. Foreclosure Market Report provides a count of the total number of properties with at least one foreclosure filing entered into the ATTOM Data Warehouse during the month and quarter. Some foreclosure filings entered into the database during the quarter may have been recorded in the previous quarter. Data is collected from more than 3,000 counties nationwide, and those counties account for more than 99 percent of the U.S. population. ATTOM's report incorporates documents filed in all three phases of foreclosure: Default — Notice of Default (NOD) and Lis Pendens (LIS); Auction — Notice of Trustee Sale and Notice of Foreclosure Sale (NTS and NFS); and Real Estate Owned, or REO properties (that have been foreclosed on and repurchased by a bank). For the annual, midyear and quarterly reports, if more than one type of foreclosure document is received for a property during the timeframe, only the most recent filing is counted in the report. The annual, midyear, quarterly and monthly reports all check if the same type of document was filed against a property previously. If so, and if that previous filing occurred within the estimated foreclosure timeframe for the state where the property is located, the report does not count the property in the current year, quarter or month.

