Foreclosure.com Announces Its 2021 Scholarship Contest - a Chance for College Students to Earn While They Learn

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foreclosure.com wants to introduce students to the opportunities in the real estate and foreclosure markets, and to provide financial assistance to the winners of our 2021 scholarship contest. As the future generation of real estate and business professionals, college students are encouraged to get an early start on a profitable career in this opportunity-rich industry.

Foreclosure.com has a proud record of supporting education on college campuses. With the goal of providing a way to earn while they learn, each year since 2009 we have challenged college students to provide creative ideas and solutions to many of the most critical real estate related issues. Since the inception of the scholarship program we have awarded more than $72,000 to college students nationwide. In furtherance of its commitment to educating these men and women, Foreclosure.com is pleased to announce its 2021 college scholarship contest. https://www.foreclosure.com/scholarship

This year's contestants will be judged on the best essays on the subject of The Impact of COVID-19 on Foreclosures in the U.S. Residential Housing Market . Winners will receive $2,500 for first place, and $500 each for second and third place.

Contestants can start by asking a few questions: How has the pandemic affected struggling homeowners economically? How has the moratorium on foreclosures affected the supply of foreclosed properties? Will there be a surge in home foreclosures when the moratorium is lifted? Will the real estate market be a stable one, or a market in turmoil in the recovery from the pandemic? Are there geographical considerations with respect to where foreclosures will take place? The subject of the effect of Covid 19 on the real estate foreclosure market is a broad one that provides students opportunity to ponder the questions and come up with insightful answers. At Foreclosure.com our wish is that students will think about this question, do the research, and hopefully develop an interest that can lead to a successful career in the real estate industry.

Participation in the scholarship program is limited to undergraduate college students only. Essays should be between 800 - 2,000 words and will be judged on the entrant's knowledge of the selected subject and how well their information is presented. To enter the contest students should go to https://www.foreclosure.com/scholarship. There they will find all the information they will need to enter our scholarship contest and how to submit their entries.

