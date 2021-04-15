Foreclosure.com Notifies Financial Aid Offices Nationwide That Its Successful Scholarship Program Will Continue in 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foreclosure.com today announced that it will once again reward select college students with financial assistance who can best provide a solution(s) to its latest essay topic for 2021.

The company has been working hand-in-hand with students, financial aid offices and bursars nationwide for more than a full decade to reward participating students for their informed responses regarding all aspects of the volatile housing market.

The subject of the Foreclosure.com Scholarship Program 2021, however, is uncharted territory:

"Please describe how COVID-19 has affected the foreclosure housing market in the United States. Please reference specific issues such as: How has COVID-19 affected homeowners facing foreclosure? Are the moratoriums on foreclosures helping (or just delaying) the inevitable? How has the auction process changed in response to the pandemic? Will there be opportunities for homebuyers and investors in 2021 from a possible crash, and how will it be different from the housing crash of 2007- 2008?"

"This year's topic is one that the brightest financial analysts and housing experts worldwide continue to try to wrap their brains around," said James Houston, Foreclosure.com co-founder. "With moratoriums, forebearances and other assistance programs suppressing loan defaults, countless homeowners have fortunately avoided foreclosure during the ongoing global pandemic. But what will happen when these programs expire? That's what we want our scholarship entries to help figure out."

Foreclosure.com, which has received tens of thousands of entries from students during its scholarship programs from 2009 through 2020, will accept written essays/plans (800-word minimum, 2,000-word maximum) through its website (http://www.foreclosure.com/scholarship) from now until Dec. 15, 2021. Three winners will be selected at the conclusion of the contest and will share $3,500 in allotted scholarship funds. The top prize is a $2,500 scholarship and two $500 grants will be awarded to the runners-up.

In addition to the three cash prizes in the form of scholarships, the winning responses will be featured on Foreclosure.com. All students must read and agree to the scholarship rules, which are located on the Foreclosure.com scholarship page at http://www.foreclosure.com/scholarship, before submitting their entries for review. For complete details and submission requirements/instructions for the Foreclosure.com Scholarship Program 2021, visit http://www.foreclosure.com/scholarship.

About The Scholarship Program:

To date, Foreclosure.com has issued $72,000 in scholarship money to 40 college students nationwide since the program was introduced in 2009. Each year, the company challenges future leaders of America to provide creative solutions/ideas to many of the nation's most critical issues, real estate in particular, which can be used to help foster a robust United States housing market.

