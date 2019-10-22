ForeFlight, a Boeing Company and Flightdocs Create New Integration to Enhance Flight Planning Workflow

Flightdocs president Greg Heine says, "This is yet another mission accomplished in our effort to deliver cutting-edge technology to our customers. We are excited to expand our partnership with Boeing and work alongside them to provide the next generation of integrated solutions to business aviation. The features, functionality and technology of their ForeFlight solutions are the ideal complement to Flightdocs Enterprise and we look forward to working together in the future."

"We are thrilled to continue our strong partnership with FlightDocs, with our ForeFlight offerings being a great example of our ability to jointly deliver integrated products, services and solutions to optimize operations and enhance the user experience of our business aviation customers," said William Ampofo, vice president of Business, General Aviation & OEM Services, Boeing Global Services.

Mutual customers of Flightdocs and ForeFlight offerings will be able to activate the integration and cut out several steps from their scheduling and flight planning process. The integration will allow schedulers to calculate estimated flight times within Flightdocs, generated by the powerful ForeFlight flight planning engine. The flight schedule can then be passed into the ForeFlight system, eliminating the need for pilots to re-enter basic trip data. Pilot submitted data is then pushed back to schedulers inside of Flightdocs, creating a real-time flow of data between the two platforms and within the flight department.

"With this integration, teams can take control of their scheduling and flight planning within one, seamless workflow and platform," explains Kent Pickard, Chief Technology Officer, Flightdocs. "Conventional workflows that require multiple data entry points, manual copy-and-paste transfer of estimated times and routes to scheduling is a thing of the past. This is innovative technology working for our customers."

Flightdocs, Boeing and ForeFlight, a Boeing Company will be exhibiting at NBAA-BACE 2019 in Las Vegas.

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. As the top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing employs more than 150,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth. Boeing acquired ForeFlight in March of 2019.

Flightdocs provides a comprehensive, fully integrated flight department management solution proven to eliminate inefficiencies, reduce costs, and increase aircraft uptime in a secure, reliable, cloud-based environment. The company's Software as a Service (SaaS) Enterprise platform provides maintenance tracking, flight operations, and inventory management functionality to aircraft owners and operators. Flightdocs customers include Fortune 1000 corporate flight departments, air charters, air medical providers, fractional aircraft operators, government agencies, and regional carriers. Headquartered in Bonita Springs, Florida, Flightdocs has been serving the aviation industry for over 15 years.

