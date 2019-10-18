Forefront Books Signs Olympic Gold Medalist and Bestselling Author Scott Hamilton

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forefront Books signs Olympic Gold Medalist, bestselling author and cancer survivor Scott Hamilton to a one-book deal. The children's book, titled Fritzy Finds a Hat, is illustrated by country superstar and artist Brad Paisley and will publish Feb. 4, 2020, which is World Cancer Day.

In this whimsical tale, Fritzy, a young boy who loves to skate, goes out of his way to find the right hat for his mom who is battling cancer. This story is designed to help parents talk with children about this challenging disease.

"Scott's book is a way to gently inform kids what it's like to experience cancer in their family," said Forefront Books publisher Jonathan Merkh. "This tender story, along with Brad's thoughtful art, will help families process a difficult and daunting subject."

Moffitt Cancer Center, a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, has partnered with the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation to publish this book and get it into the hands of parents and families facing what Scott experienced as a teenager with his own mother.

"I am incredibly proud to be associated with this meaningful book," said Hamilton. "Fritzy inspires us to look at cancer in a different way. Instead of feeling powerless while someone they love is facing cancer, Fritzy empowers them to make a difference and be actively involved in small acts of service that are big acts of love. Fritzy is a beautiful resource for families facing cancer, while raising funds for forward-thinking cancer research. To share this with my longtime friend Brad Paisley means the world to me. We both have lost people we love to cancer."

For Moffitt Cancer Center, the team felt Forefront Books was the best way to convey an important message. "Jonathan and his team were instrumental in helping us not only publish this message, but ensure we maximized the proceeds going toward cancer research," said Maria Muller, President of the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation. Proceeds from the sale of the book will fund cancer research through the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation and at Moffitt Cancer Center, as well as Moffitt's Families First program. Hamilton serves on Moffitt's national Board of Advisors.

Forefront Books is distributed by Simon & Schuster and is the home of New York Times best seller About My Mother by Peggy Rowe, mother of television personality Mike Rowe.

ABOUT FOREFRONT BOOKS:

Serving as a concierge publisher, Forefront Books works directly with clients to create a winning publishing strategy. Forefront Books' founder and publisher, Jonathan Merkh, has over 25 years of experience and has published over 1,000 books including over 50 New York Times best-sellers with 10s of millions of copies sold with authors such as Dave Ramsey, Charles F. Stanley, the Robertson family from Duck Dynasty and many more. Forefront Books is distributed by Simon & Schuster.

ABOUT SCOTT HAMILTON CARES FOUNDATION:

The Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation is dedicated to changing the future of cancer by funding advanced, innovative research that treats the cancer while sparing the patient. Olympic Gold Medalist and Cancer Survivor Scott Hamilton knows a thing or two about preparation and dedication. He mastered the sport and its nuances to become the world's best. Throughout his life, Scott has experienced the highs and lows from a debilitating childhood disease, losing his beloved mother to cancer, to the glory of an Olympic gold medal, to the devastating diagnosis of testicular cancer and three brain tumors. There is no better representative of the notion of falling down and getting back up and inspiring others facing health crises than our Founder Scott Hamilton. When his mother died of breast cancer, he channeled his sorrow, and her aspirations, into Olympic gold and began raising funds for cancer research. For more information please call 844-SCOTT84, visit www.scottcares.org and follow @teamscottcares on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT MOFFITT CANCER CENTER:

Moffitt is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 51 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers , a distinction that recognizes Moffitt's scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research, and robust training and education. Moffitt is a Top 10 cancer hospital and has been nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report since 1999. Moffitt devotes more than 2 million square feet to research and patient care. Moffitt's expert nursing staff is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with Magnet® status, its highest distinction. With more than 6,500 team members, Moffitt has an economic impact in the state of $2.5 billion. For more information, call 1-888-MOFFITT (1-888-663-3488), visit MOFFITT.org , and follow the momentum on Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

