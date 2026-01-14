FOREFRONT PACKAGING SOLUTIONS SETS 2026 PRIORITIES: PARTNERSHIPS, DESIGN EXCELLENCE, AND STEWARDSHIP IN PRACTICE

Company Reflects on 2025 Accomplishments and Announces Intentions for the New Year

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeFront Packaging Solutions revealed three main priorities for the year ahead: expanding strategic partnerships, maximizing its expanded art and design department, and making stewardship a visible part of daily decisions.

"2025 set a strong foundation. 2026 is about doing the basics really well and doing them with people we trust," said Rob Cioffi, CEO. "We're investing in partners, in our art team, and in choices that cut waste without slowing the work."

Expanding strategic partnerships
In 2025, ForeFront established instrumental relationships with ICNC, The Hatchery, and Make City. In the coming year, the company will deepen these collaborations and seek new partnerships with organizations that share its goals and values. The focus is on practical support for growing brands across different industries.

Art and design that delivers
Last year brought significant growth for the Art and Design Department. This year, ForeFront will scale this department into a high-performing, impact-driven creative engine—delivering production-ready packaging design, developing talent, and strengthening cross-functional collaboration. Guided by a clear creative vision, the team will elevate brand storytelling, support client growth, and align design excellence with seamless supply chain execution.

"Our focus is building a disciplined, high-impact art and design organization that delivers exceptional, production-ready packaging that resonates with our clients' customers. By aligning creative excellence with operational precision, we're strengthening our team, elevating our clients' brands, and driving meaningful business growth," said Art Director Mike Alianello.

Stewardship applied
After formally defining its core values in 2025, ForeFront will emphasize stewardship next year. That means right-sized formats, responsible material choices where they make sense, and less waste through better planning. The goal is responsible decisions that support performance, timing, and cost.

About ForeFront Packaging Solutions 

ForeFront Packaging Solutions is a leading packaging procurement firm offering material sourcing, in-house design, warehousing, and distribution services. The company collaborates with customers to bring developed and emerging brands into the market through comprehensive packaging solutions. 

Media Contact 

Melanie Helfrich
Director of Business Development
[email protected] 

SOURCE ForeFront Packaging Solutions

