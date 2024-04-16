ForeFront Power Selects Renewable Energy Leader Dr. Ruben R. Fontes as CEO

Fontes brings decades of energy industry expertise and leadership to ForeFront Power

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeFront Power, a leading provider of commercial and industrial solar energy and storage development, renewable energy asset management, and vehicle fleet electrification services, has appointed Dr. Ruben R. Fontes as its new chief executive officer. Fontes has a rich history of leadership in the energy industry with vast experience in strategy, operations, construction, planning, and development. Before joining ForeFront Power, Fontes served in several senior leadership roles, including President of Rockland Renewable Ventures, where he oversaw origination and development activities for over 900 MW of utility-scale solar, storage, and wind projects across the country. His record of success and strategic vision make him an ideal fit to lead ForeFront Power into its next phase of growth and development.

"I am honored to join ForeFront Power during such an exciting time for our company and the industry," said Fontes. "The team has an impressive track record developing nearly 1 gigawatt-DC (GWdc) of distributed solar energy across more than 1,500 projects, meaning that we are well positioned to help the next generation of public and private sector organizations who are turning to on-site solar and storage to reduce utility expenditures, optimize their energy usage, and reduce emissions."

"We are thrilled to welcome an energy veteran like Dr. Ruben Fontes to the team," said Yumitake Furukawa, ForeFront Power's interim CEO. "In addition to his seasoned renewable energy leadership, Fontes brings depth of expertise in project development and construction, which will be an asset to the company as we expand into new geographies and service offerings."

Fontes joins on the heels of ForeFront Power's announcement that it has expanded its customer offerings to include comprehensive vehicle fleet electrification and public charging services. In December 2023 ForeFront Power was one of four firms selected as a vendor by SPURR (formerly the School Project for Utility Rate Reduction) to provide turnkey electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure to public agencies in California and across the U.S.

Continued Fontes, "California's Advanced Clean Fleets (ACF) regulation sets an ambitious target to end combustion truck sales by 2036. Whether they seek to achieve regulatory compliance or meet sustainability targets, public and private sector customers across the U.S. can leverage ForeFront Power's 15+ years of development expertise to accelerate their path to EV adoption – including planning, designing, and sourcing their projects, and tapping public funding sources."

About ForeFront Power

ForeFront Power is a leading developer of community solar and commercial- and industrial-scale (C&I) solar energy and battery storage projects in the U.S. and Mexico, also offering vehicle fleet electrification services. Over 15 years of working together, the ForeFront Power team has developed more than 1,500 behind-the-meter and community solar projects, totaling more than 1.1 gigawatt-DC of renewable electricity. ForeFront Power serves business, government, education, healthcare, and community solar customers with a broad array of development, asset management, and advisory services from its San Francisco headquarters and via teams based in New York, Mexico City, and across the U.S. through a hybrid work model.

