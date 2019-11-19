Forefront Telecare Joins the National Rural Health Day Movement to Call Attention to Behavioral Health Resources for Rural America

HAMILTON, N.J., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forefront Telecare fully supports the third Thursday of November, designated as National Rural Health Day . This important day is one of the many initiatives that the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH), its members, partners, and other stakeholders are leading to bring attention to the behavioral health issues and challenges rural Americans face today.

As the number of people living in rural areas declines, many, especially seniors, are left with limited access to essential health services, including behavioral health care. In rural areas, behavioral health, especially psychiatry, is one of the least resourced medical specialties across the United States.

Forefront Telecare salutes the women and men providing vital mental health services in rural and underserved communities. The company pledges its commitment to advancing technology-enabled care solutions to ensure that seniors and other vulnerable adult populations have greater access to options for quality care for Alzheimer's disease, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other behavioral health conditions. "The unmet need is massive," said Forefront Telecare Chief Executive, Rob Rebak. "There are very few behavioral health resources available to seniors living in rural areas today. The roadblocks and gaps have widened over the years, and this is the reason we are driven to invest in technology-based solutions and to grow our network of behavioral health professionals," Rebak added.

Forefront Telecare is promoting National Rural Health Day to align with its efforts to increase awareness of resources that provide greater access to convenient, high- quality behavioral care for seniors, veterans, and other vulnerable adults living in rural communities.

Since its inception in 2010, Forefront Telecare has been a leader in integrating the high-quality clinical care, state-of-the-art technology, high-touch service, and back-end logistics needed to deliver the best behavioral telehealth solutions for seniors and other vulnerable adult populations across rural America.

To learn more about Forefront Telecare and the many National Rural Health Day educational and celebratory events, including a special screening of the award-winning documentary, The Providers, a film that captures the many complicated dynamics and connections between physical and mental health, limited resources, provider shortages, and funding challenges

