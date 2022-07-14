Foreground Taps Jennifer Leuer as Chief Executive Officer

With more than 20 years of experience launching and scaling digital and SaaS businesses, Leuer has significant experience driving business growth through building high performing teams and prioritizing customer needs. Leuer brings expertise across business-to-business and business-to consumer market segments in business transformation, M&A transactions and integration, and creation of intentional culture.

"Jen is a seasoned executive with immense leadership experience at growth-oriented software and direct-to-consumer technology businesses," noted Chris Nesbitt, a member of Foreground's Board of Directors and Principal at PSG. "She has a strong track record of acquisition integration and enhancing the growth trajectory of businesses she's led. We have great confidence in Jen's ability to continue Foreground's momentum and continue our growth trajectory going forward."

Leuer's most recent role was CEO of CyberScout, a global provider of identity and cyber defense services. There, she led a team that reinvigorated the business' global growth before the company's sale to Sontiq in 2021. Prior to that, Leuer held a variety of roles during two tenures with Experian (LSE: EXPN), including President of Experian Partner Solutions. While at Experian, Leuer also launched ProtectMyID and helped scale the consumer direct business in a variety of roles. Leuer also sits on the board of BigRentz, the nation's largest heavy equipment marketplace.

"I am thrilled and honored to join Foreground – and the brands under its fold – as we seek to widen our aperture on this business," noted Leuer. "Preserving memories that matter is at the heart of what we do, by supporting photographers and ensuring their work has permanence with personalized photo gifts for consumers. We believe there is significant B2B2C growth potential in this age of creative content, where photographers and consumers are more linked than ever."

Formed in 2021 as an umbrella entity that seamlessly connects professional photographers and photo consumers, Foreground serves as a dynamic marketplace where special moments are documented, memorialized and preserved. The company harnesses the expert position and expertise from leading brands like ShootProof, Collage, Táve and Cole's Classroom to create an innovative product suite.

