Foreign Body Retrieval Devices Added to Olympus EndoTherapy Portfolio

Foreign bodies lodged in the gastrointestinal tract, such as marbles, coins, dice, buttons or batteries, can be clinically challenging to retrieve. SwirlNet's rotatable handle with one-to-one net rotation allows physicians to access foreign bodies in difficult anatomical locations, and its deep mesh pouch makes foreign body retrieval safe. SwirlNet comes in multiple widths and lengths and is designed for multiple uses throughout a procedure.

Also within the Olympus Foreign Body Retrieval portfolio is the eSuction distal cap device for the retrieval of food bolus impactions. Through the exclusive agreement with Endo-Therapeutics, Inc., Olympus is the U.S. distributor for both eSuction and SwirlNet. eSuction may aid in reducing procedural time by providing a combination device that limits the need for device exchange.

"Our EndoTherapy line continues to grow and is one of the most exciting of the Olympus businesses today," said Kurt Heine, Group Vice President at Olympus America Inc. "We are pleased to be working with Endo-Therapeutics, Inc. to distribute the SwirlNet and eSuction devices, important additions to our robust Foreign Body Retrieval product line. These are critical devices for our customers and their patients."

SwirlNet and eSuction are now available to customers. For more information on the devices, please contact Olympus customer service at 1-800-848-9024 or visit https://www.medical.olympusamerica.com/products/esuction

About Olympus Medical Systems Group

Olympus is a global technology leader, crafting innovative optical and digital solutions in medical technologies; life sciences; industrial solutions; and cameras and audio products. Throughout our 100-year history, Olympus has focused on being true to society and making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling.

Our Medical Systems Group works with health care professionals to combine our innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing with their skills to deliver diagnostic, therapeutic and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs and enhance quality of life for patients. For more information, visit medical.olympusamerica.com.

