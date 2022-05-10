Foreign Exchange Market - 46% of Growth to Originate from North America|Driven by Growing Urbanization & Digitalization | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Foreign Exchange Market Analysis Report by Trade finance instruments (Currency swaps and FX options), Type (Reporting dealers, Other financial institutions, and Non-financial customers) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/foreign-exchange-market-industry-analysis

Foreign Exchange Market: Drivers & Challenges

The growing urbanization and digitalization is the factor fueling the foreign exchange market growth. The automation of workflows leads to enhanced productivity and operational efficiency, as well as a decline in operational risks due to the reduction of manual involvement. The global foreign exchange market is continuing to digitalize to better serve clients by providing liquidity, optimal execution, and post-trade services, as well as improving regulatory compliance. As market participants want and develop tools to improve the relevance and quality of market data, allowing better trading decisions and reducing risks, the usage of AI and machine learning has expanded. Traders can collect and analyze important data, streamline trading operations, and follow market performance with the help of cutting-edge AI technology. Such beneficial attributes of using these new tools will drive the foreign exchange market growth during the forecast period.

However, the uncertainty of future exchange rates is one of the factors challenging the foreign exchange market growth. A devaluation or depreciation of the foreign currency could result in a loss of money if it is not properly protected. For instance, if a buyer has agreed to pay $525,935 for a shipment and the Euro is worth $0.85, then the collection has to be $425,000. If the Euro fell in value to $0.84 later, payment would be only $420,000, resulting in a $5,000 loss for the seller. Exchange-rate risks, on the other hand, might present opportunities because interest rates between countries generally reflect predicted changes in the exchange rates. Such uncertainties would hinder the foreign exchange market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key Foreign Exchange Players:

The foreign exchange market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Bank of America Corp.

Barclays PLC

BNP Paribas SA

Citigroup Inc.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

DBS Bank Ltd.

Deutsche Bank AG

HSBC Holdings Plc

JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Royal Bank of Scotland Plc

Societe Generale SA

Standard Chartered PLC

State Street Corp.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

UBS Group AG

Westpac Banking Corp.

Foreign Exchange Market: Segmentation Analysis

Trade Finance Instruments Outlook - (Revenue, USD trillion, 2021-2026)

Currency swaps

FX options

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD trillion, 2021-2026)

Reporting dealers - size and forecast 2021-2026

Other financial institutions - size and forecast 2021-2026

Non-financial customers - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD trillion, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Foreign Exchange Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.94 trillion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.52 Performing market contribution North America at 46% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bank of America Corp., Barclays PLC, BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., Commonwealth Bank of Australia, DBS Bank Ltd., Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Royal Bank of Scotland Plc, Societe Generale SA, Standard Chartered PLC, State Street Corp., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., UBS Group AG, and Westpac Banking Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

