Foreign Exchange Market to Grow by USD 582 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by Urbanization and Digitalization, Report Highlights AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global foreign exchange market size is estimated to grow by USD 582 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. Growing urbanization and digitalization is driving market growth, with a trend towards 24x7 trading opportunities for foreign exchange. However, uncertainty of future exchange rates poses a challenge. Key market players include Bank of America Corp., Barclays PLC, BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., Commonwealth Bank of Australia, DBS Bank Ltd, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase and Co., London Stock Exchange Group plc, NatWest Group plc, Societe Generale SA, Standard Chartered PLC, State Street Corp., The Bank of Nova Scotia, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., UBS Group AG, and XTX Markets Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Foreign Exchange Market 2025-2029

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Foreign Exchange Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.6% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 582 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 47% Key countries US, UK, Canada, China, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, India, Brazil, and UAE Key companies profiled Bank of America Corp., Barclays PLC, BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., Commonwealth Bank of Australia, DBS Bank Ltd, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase and Co., London Stock Exchange Group plc, NatWest Group plc, Societe Generale SA, Standard Chartered PLC, State Street Corp., The Bank of Nova Scotia, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., UBS Group AG, and XTX Markets Ltd.

Market Driver

The Foreign Exchange Market, also known as Forex, is a global market where currencies are bought and sold. It plays a crucial role in the Foreign Securities Market, connecting Financial Institutions with Non-Financial Customers, including Individuals, Retailers, Corporate Institutes, and Multinational Corporations. This market facilitates International Trade by managing currency risks due to Interest Rate Differentials, Monetary Interventions, Speculation, Investment Flows, Balance of Payments, Economic Indicators, Political Developments, and Risk Appetite. Currency Swaps, hedging strategies, and access to Forex services like Currency Exchange, Remittance, and Trading Platforms, have become essential for Corporates, Hedge Funds, Wealth Managers, and other players. Modern technology and the Globalization of businesses have made Forex trading more efficient, with 24-hour operation, Major Currency Pairs, Online Trading Platforms, and Strategic Corporate Activities. Economic events, Financial Crises, Inflationary Pressures, Terrorism Threats, and Geopolitical Risks influence Forex markets, making it a dynamic and complex environment for Individual Investors, Small Businesses, and Major Players alike.

The foreign exchange market operates continuously, providing traders the flexibility to transact around the clock. This is due to various international time zones and the digital nature of trades conducted through a global network of computers. The New York market closing does not halt foreign exchange trading as other markets remain open. When referring to the USD closing rate, it represents the exchange rate at the New York market's closing time. Despite New York's market closure, foreign exchange trading persists worldwide.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The Foreign Exchange Market, also known as Forex, is a global market where Currencies are bought and sold. It plays a crucial role in the Foreign Securities Market, connecting Financial Institutions, Corporate Institutes, and Non-Financial Customers for International Transactions. Challenges include interest rate differentials, monetary interventions, speculation, investment flows, balance of payments, economic indicators, political developments, risk appetite, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical risks. Retail Forex Trading, Currency Swaps, and Remittance Services cater to Individuals, Retailers, and Small Businesses. Modern technology, including Trading Platforms and Electronic Networks, ensures efficiency and accessibility. Monetary policies, regulations, and central banks influence Forex rates, while economic events, financial crises, and strategic corporate activities impact trading volume. Currency Exchange Services, Hedging Strategies, and Advisory Services help manage risk for Corporates, Hedge Funds, Wealth Managers, and Major Currency Pairs. Online Trading Platforms facilitate 24-hour operations for Individual Investors, Global Commerce, International Travel, and Online Shopping.

When engaging in foreign trade, the exchange rate risk is an inherent uncertainty. The value of currencies can change between the time a deal is finalized and the payment is received. For instance, if a buyer agrees to pay USD525,935 for a shipment in Euros, which are currently worth USD0.85 each, the seller expects to receive €611,111 in payment. However, if the Euro depreciates to USD0.84 , the seller will only receive €605,278, resulting in a USD5,833 loss. Proper hedging strategies can help mitigate this risk.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This foreign exchange market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Reporting dealers

1.2 Financial institutions

1.3 Non-financial customers Trade Finance Instruments 2.1 Currency swaps

2.2 Outright forward and FX swaps

2.3 FX options Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Reporting dealers- The global foreign exchange market involves financial institutions, known as reporting dealers, who hold risky inventory positions during the maturity period. These dealers provide inter-day liquidity, buying and selling currencies at their posted bids and offering quotes throughout the trading day. They hold foreign exchange stocks and are active in local and global markets, participating in the interdealer market or dealing directly with corporations and financial institutions. Liquidity providers absorb imbalances in the market, earning high returns as compensation. Reporting dealers use private customer information to generate higher-than-expected returns through trading strategies. Despite competition among liquidity providers, the overall price of liquidity is expected to remain stable during the forecast period. Accurate information about future currency exchange rate movements, obtained through tracking order flow, helps buyers make informed decisions. Reporting dealers with comparative advantages from private consumer contacts minimize liquidity risks and drive market growth.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Foreign Exchange Market, also known as Forex or FX, is a global financial market where currencies are traded. It is the largest and most liquid market in the world, with an average daily trading volume exceeding USD6 trillion. Financial institutions, including banks, play a significant role in this market, acting as intermediaries between buyers and sellers. Non-financial customers, such as individuals, retailers, and corporate institutions, also participate in Forex trading to hedge against currency risk or speculate on currency price movements. Currency swaps, where two parties exchange principal in one currency and agree to reverse the transaction at a later date, are common in Forex. Interest rate differentials between currencies, international trade, investment flows, balance of payments, economic indicators, political developments, and speculation are some of the factors influencing currency prices. The IoT insurance market is also starting to use Forex to manage currency risk. Forex involves buying and selling currencies in the interbank network. Currencies, foreign exchange rates, trading volume, and banks are all integral parts of this dynamic market.

Market Research Overview

The Foreign Exchange Market, also known as Forex or FX, is a global financial market where currencies are bought, sold, and exchanged. It functions as a network of financial institutions and deals in the buying, selling, and exchange of currencies for various reasons, including facilitating international trade, investment flows, and tourism. Participants in this market include financial institutions, non-financial customers such as individuals, retailers, and corporate institutes, and non-bank entities like hedge funds and wealth managers. Currency swaps, interest rate differentials, monetary interventions, speculation, economic indicators, political developments, risk appetite, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical risks are some of the factors that influence the foreign exchange market. Modern technology and electronic platforms have made trading more efficient, enabling 24-hour operations and accessible platforms for individual investors, small businesses, and multinational corporations. Major currency pairs like EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD are commonly traded, with online trading platforms offering convenience and accessibility to global commerce, personal finance, and international travel. Monetary policies, regulations, and central banks play a crucial role in managing the foreign exchange market, with inflation, interest rates, GDP growth, investor confidence, and liquidity being essential economic indicators. Strategic corporate activities and hedging strategies are also significant factors in the market, with the interbank network and international transactions facilitating the smooth flow of currencies. Terrorism threats and other geopolitical risks can also impact exchange rates, making the foreign exchange market a dynamic and complex arena for financial activity.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Reporting Dealers



Financial Institutions



Non-financial Customers

Trade Finance Instruments

Currency Swaps



Outright Forward And FX Swaps



FX Options

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio