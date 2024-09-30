Foreign media guests explore beauty and culture of Guizhou

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Foreign journalists and content creators participated in the 2024 China Storyteller Partnerships in Guizhou province to explore its beauty and culture from Sept 24 to 28.

Foreign media guests in a group photo with the Bouyei people in Xingyi city, located in the Qianxinan Bouyei and Miao autonomous prefecture of Southwest China's Guizhou province on Tuesday. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

The event invited foreign media reporters and content creators from eight countries including the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Vietnam and Mexico.

The members experienced thrilling activities in different cities in Guizhou such as rafting, rock climbing and kayaking, attended the International Conference of Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports 2024, danced with the Bouyei people to learn about the local culture and customs, and visited the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge and the Suntree Tea Plantation.

Joe Matthew Burns, a British expert from China Daily, said he was amazed by Guizhou's scenery when viewing it from the air plane. He expressed that Guizhou has become one of his most desired destinations.

"Living in China for a long time has fostered a deep affection for the land," he said, adding that he regards China as his "second hometown."

German content creator Robert Michael Adolf, whose Chinese name is Baozi, has been staying in China for a while and has visited over 50 ancient villages in Guizhou. "The hospitable local customs and the charm of ethnic cultures is why I deeply love Guizhou."

The invited foreign media reporters and content creators used their lenses and writing to capture and share Guizhou's efforts in promoting cultural and tourism integration during the trip.

Mexican content creator Laura Beatriz Ugalde Aburto said she realized that the journey was not just about capturing beautiful sceneries but also about taking in the spiritual essence of Guizhou.

"I want to showcase Guizhou's unique charms to the world, especially to the people of Mexico and Latin America," she said. "The trip to Guizhou has brought me unexpected surprises."

Ibrahim Orcun Gokturk, a journalist from Türkiye, said that Guizhou's practical experience in cultural heritage protection and sustainable development is valuable for Türkiye and the world.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn