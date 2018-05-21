Foreigner's View of Jiangsu -- Visit to Dafeng Milu Deer Hometown

During the stay in Dafeng, foreign friends visited the Dream Maze, the largest botanic maze over the world. In Dafeng National Milu Deer Nature Reserve, where the world's largest Milu Deer gene bank is located, they visited the Milu Deer Habitat and the Milu Deer Free Pasture Zone, experienced the Milu Deer domestication program and got close to Milu Deer. In the first tulip sea in China, Holland Flower Sea, they visited the art exhibition of "Van Gogh Alive 2", watched and experienced Holland characteristic clog dance and flower performance, where the spot interaction was extremely warm. In the Plum Bay -- the largest watery plum park in Northern Jiangsu, they enjoyed and joined in intangible cultural heritage programs of Yancheng, like dragon dance and flower-boat, and blossom-picul-stick performances, Taijiquan performance, flour sculpture, sugar sculpture, porcelain carving and other handicraft performances, elicited rapturous applause and cheers.

"I've learnt a lot in this Dafeng Trip. I'll bring my family here again! Thank the government for setting up this platform for us to understand the culture and perceive changes in Jiangsu," said Amir, an Algerian student from Nanjing University of the Arts after having understood great social and economic changes of Dafeng in 40 years of reform and opening-up. The international friends all indulged in and highly praised the beautiful natural scenery and graceful wetland environment.

Located at the intersection of north and south coastal development areas in Jiangsu Province, Dafeng is an important node of the Belt and Road Initiative and has the nature-endowed location advantage. This Event not only promoted beautiful ecology and characteristic tourism of Dafeng comprehensively, but also displayed the ecological development concepts and achievements of Dafeng profoundly. It has built a solid bridge for civilization communication, cultural exchange and friendship between China and foreign countries, and also for spreading warm hospitality of Dafeng people to all corners of the world.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foreigners-view-of-jiangsu----visit-to-dafeng-milu-deer-hometown-300651693.html

SOURCE The Information Office of the People's Government of Jiangsu Province