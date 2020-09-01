Forell | Elsesser Announces New Firm Leadership as it Celebrates its 60 Years of Successful Business

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On its 60th anniversary, San Francisco-based structural engineering firm Forell | Elsesser announced today its transition to the firm's fourth generation of leaders. The incoming team includes CEO Chris Petteys and COO Rene Vignos, as well as four directors: Director of Business Strategy Allen Nudel, Director of Technical Excellence Steve Marusich, Director of Engineering Operations Geoff Bomba and Director of People Development Carolynn Smith.

In keeping with its legacy of thoughtfully orchestrated successions, Petteys and Vignos, who have been members of the firm's Executive Committee, succeed Simin Naaseh and Paul Rodler, who served as the firm's CEO and COO respectively for 13 years. "We began this transition process four years ago, and I have huge confidence in our incoming leadership team," said Rodler. Naaseh and Rodler, who will remain actively involved as Senior Principals and serve clients in project leadership roles, will also provide support to the incoming leadership team and the firm's strategic initiatives. Naaseh is especially committed to mentoring young leaders and developing more female leadership in the firm.

According to CEO Chris Petteys, "The new structure balances responsibilities across the leadership group. We all really enjoy the project work we do—structural engineering is our shared passion. We don't anticipate any big changes to our roles leading projects and working with clients."

"We are fortunate to have a team of demonstrated leaders, who are committed to continuing Forell | Elsesser's legacy and long-standing reputation for innovation and technical excellence. Their fresh perspectives and complimentary skills and interests will be an asset to the firm's strategic growth and tradition of recruiting and retaining the best talent," said Naaseh.

"Staff development is an ongoing priority at Forell | Elsesser where curiosity is a core value," said Carolynn Smith, Director of People Development, who describes the process as "the Forell | Elsesser lifecycle."

In addition to the executive leadership transition, Russell Berkowitz has been elevated to the Principal role in recognition of his technical leadership and advisory role with clients over his 21 year tenure with the firm.

Founded in 1960 by Nicholas Forell and Eric Elsesser, Forell | Elsesser is a San Francisco-based structural engineering innovator. The firm's legacy in seismic retrofits of nationally recognized historic structures is complemented by its creative engineering of new complex buildings and other unusual structures across industries and building types. Their work is highlighted in landmarks like LinkedIn's Middlefield Campus, the retrofit and base isolation of San Francisco and Oakland City Halls, UC Berkeley's California Memorial Stadium and the retrofit and base isolation of Salt Lake City Mormon Temple. Learn more at www.forell.com

