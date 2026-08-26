FOREMOST FARMS TEAMSTERS AUTHORIZE STRIKE

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Teamsters Local 120

Aug 26, 2026, 13:16 ET

Reedsburg Workers Demand Fair Wages and Retirement Security

REEDSBURG, Wis., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 120 at Foremost Farms in Reedsburg, Wis., have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. The group of 40 workers is fighting for a fair contract while the company fails to address chronic staffing problems, lagging wages, and retirement security, and seeks concessions that would weaken existing overtime and attendance protections.

"Our members keep Foremost's butter operation going despite severe staffing shortages and crazy overtime schedules," said Shaun Mullikin, Business Agent with Teamsters Local 120. "They are asking for wages that reflect their work, to maintain the overtime and attendance protections they have fought hard to secure, and retirement security that gives them dignity after years on the job. The vote they took shows they are united in demanding the contract they deserve."

Teamsters at the Reedsburg facility produce butter for Foremost Farms, a major dairy cooperative with operations across the Midwest.

"We are not asking for anything unreasonable," said Drew Schafer, a worker at Foremost Farms and steward with Local 120. "We want wages that keep up with the work we do, fair overtime rules, and pension contributions that ensure we can retire. We want to reach an agreement as soon as possible, but Foremost Farms needs to stop playing games and come to the table with a serious offer or we will hit the streets."

Teamsters Local 120 proudly represents over 15,000 workers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. For more information, visit local120.org.

Contact:
Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 120

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