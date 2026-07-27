WORKERS AT SOUTH DAKOTA STATE PENITENTIARY JOIN TEAMSTERS

Local 120 Continues Organizing Streak in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintenance workers at the South Dakota State Penitentiary have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 120.

"We didn't fold when DOC administration tried to intimidate us with meetings and high-level pressure — we stood our ground," said Chris Pick, a maintenance worker at the South Dakota State Penitentiary and new member of local 120. "We were done being ignored and done working without a real, enforceable contract. So, we took a stand, stuck together, and won our vote. We've earned better, and we're done settling for less. That's why we joined North America's strongest union. We're proud to be Teamsters — and we're ready to fight for the contract we deserve."

The new Teamsters work at the largest prison in the state of South Dakota and are responsible for the upkeep of the facility and handling repairs, while ensuring the highest level of safety and security.

"Working at a Level IV correction facility is no easy task," said James Heeren, a business agent at Local 120. "These workers' labor is essential to prison operations — and now, as Teamsters, they will have a collective voice to ensure they are treated as so by management. We look forward to getting them the strongest possible contract and continue organizing workers across South Dakota."

Teamsters Local 120 proudly represents over 15,000 workers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. For more information, go to teamsterslocal120.org.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 120