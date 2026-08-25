TEAMSTERS AT CASS-CLAY CREAMERY RATIFY CONTRACT

DFA Workers in North Dakota Secure Better Pay and Benefits

FARGO, N.D., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 100 members of Teamsters Local 120 at Cass-Clay Creamery have overwhelmingly ratified a strong contract that delivers fair wages, improved health care, a pension, and other workplace protections.

Cass-Clay Creamery's Fargo facility is part of Dairy Farmers of America's (DFA) broader dairy network and produces, packages, and ships dairy products distributed throughout North Dakota and surrounding communities, including fluid milk and Stonyfield yogurt pouches.

"This contract is a huge victory for the hardworking Teamsters who keep Cass-Clay running every day," said Kevin Saylor, Vice President of Local 120. "Our members stood united and fought for what they deserved. Because of their solidarity, they secured a strong contract that recognizes their value and protects their future."

In addition to wage and benefit improvements, the agreement includes successor language, stronger workplace protections, and a fair grievance and arbitration process. The new contract reflects the essential work Teamsters perform at Cass-Clay and sets a stronger standard for workers across DFA's dairy network.

"Many of us have spent years at Cass-Clay making sure these dairy products reach our community's tables," said Matt Hussel, a Cass-Clay Creamery worker and member of Local 120. "I want to shoutout our brothers and sisters on the bargaining committee for a job well done. The improvement in wages and benefits alone will make a real difference for us and our families."

Teamsters Local 120 proudly represents over 15,000 workers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. For more information, visit local120.org.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 120