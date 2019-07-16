Forensic Logic Launches COPLINK X, The Next-Generation Information Network for Law Enforcement

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forensic Logic, the premier provider of search technology and cloud-based information capabilities to law enforcement, today announced the launch of its next-generation search engine and information network, COPLINK X. The platform is the highly-anticipated union of Forensic Logic's search technology and the national COPLINK network of law enforcement agency data. The result is the most advanced and intuitive information system in the American public safety sector, instantly delivering data from thousands of jurisdictions to enable better decision making at every level of law enforcement.

COPLINK X is the latest evolution of Forensic Logic's groundbreaking search technology which normalizes the disparate universe of law enforcement data types and continuously optimizes its ranking algorithms to allow its users access to vital information with speed and ease. The technology has been widely credited with enabling its agency customers to make better decisions in the field, resulting in swifter apprehensions and dramatic drops in both violent crime and police footprint.

COPLINK X also incorporates the advanced analytical and data consolidation capabilities of the COPLINK suite of products, building upon Forensic Logic's search engine expertise to offer rich visualization, reporting, and compliance capabilities. The system will also incorporate records from the Thomson Reuters CLEAR platform, creating the richest combination of public records and agency data in America. COPLINK X will be accessible on any web-enabled device, reflecting Forensic Logic's mission of enabling simpler, easier access to information among its user base.

"The success of any organization is based on the decisions of its members, and we are committed to ensuring our nation's law enforcement have the information they need to make the best possible decision in any situation," said Brad Davis, CEO of Forensic Logic. "While information access for the rest of society has rocketed forward, law enforcement has had to make do with obsolete information sharing systems whose time has long since passed. With COPLINK X, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that every officer has easy access to the information they need to protect themselves and the communities they serve."

