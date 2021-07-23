Forensic Sciences Mentoring Institute Students Present at Thomas Jefferson University

In its 21st year, the five-week hands-on forensic science program operated in a hybrid format for the first time. Twelve rising seniors and recent high school graduates from Bucks, Montgomery, and Philadelphia County school districts have attended the program in person at the CFSRE, and three students from Philadelphia, New York, and South Carolina attended virtually.

The 2021 class of students in the FMI summer program are prepared to present their forensic case this Saturday at TJU.

Throughout the program, students received hands-on education and training in the fields Forensic Biology, Forensic Chemistry, and Forensic Toxicology at the state-of-the-art facility housed at the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education (CFSRE). Students worked in small groups to analyze simulated forensic cases learned sophisticated sample preparation techniques, how to utilize analytical instrumentation in order to draw conclusions for moot court by rotating through each of the three forensic science disciplines, and their respective mentors. Cases this summer feature a drug facilitated sexual assault, a hit and run, and an attempted robbery.

Ms. Madison Honer, Program Coordinator of the FMI Program, said, "It's really exciting to watch these students grow over the course of the summer. Using forensic science, we are able to help build and develop skills that will prepare them for the future, no matter where their path takes them."

Please join us this Saturday morning as we hear the students' findings of their case studies and highlight the accomplishments of the FMI 2021 program. The students are excited to share the knowledge and discoveries they have made this summer, as we are excited to celebrate their hard work and achievement.

About the FMI John G. DiGregorio Summer Science Program

The FMI G John DiGregorio Summer Science Program was found in 1999. The FMI program, located in Willow Grove, PA, provides opportunities for high school students, who are ready for additional academic and leadership challenges, to be immersed in a forensic laboratory setting and experience personal growth and development. The program is offered annual in the summer with applications opening mid-January. More information, including requirements for participation and the application process can be found on our website.

About CFSRE

The CFSRE has been established at the Fredric Rieders Family Foundation to promote continuing professional development for forensic scientists, application of new technologies to criminal investigations, a myriad of forensic research and grant work, and graduate level education in forensic science. The CFSRE faculty have strong associations with major national and international organizations within the forensic science community.

