Forensic Technologies and Services Global Market Report 2023: Growing Caseload of Unsolved Crimes Worldwide to Spur Investments in Forensic Technologies & Services

Global Forensic Technologies and Services Market to Reach $41.5 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Forensic Technologies and Services estimated at US$18.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.9% CAGR and reach US$27.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR

The Forensic Technologies and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 10.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.

Rise in Violent Crime Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of Forensic Technologies and Services

The Importance of Bringing Perpetrators of Crime to Justice to Prevent Further Occurrence of Crime in Society Cannot be Undermined: Global Murder Rates Per 100,000 People by Country for the Year 2023

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Caseload of Unsolved Crimes Worldwide to Spur Investments in Forensic Technologies & Services

DNA Profiling, a Technology that Revolutionized Forensic Science, Continues to Witness Strong Growth

Biometrics Rises in Importance as a Potent Forensic Technology Tool

Forensic Laboratory Services to Witness Robust Growth

Rise in Gun Violence Drives Demand for Forensic Ballistics

Rise in Mass Shootings Steps Up the Urgency to Remain Well Invested in Forensic Ballistic Technology & Solutions: Number of Incidence of Mass Shootings in the United States Resulting in the Death of 4+ People for the Years 2014 to 2023 (YTD)

Resulting in the Death of 4+ People for the Years 2014 to 2023 (YTD) Higher Gun Ownerships Result in Higher Gun Related Violence & Death: Top Civilian Gun Holding Countries (Number of Firearms Per 100 Residents) as of the Year 2023

Cloud Computing Rises in Prominence for Its Ability to Make Forensic Investigations More Efficient & Cost Effective

AI Enables Breakthrough Capabilities in Forensic Investigations

Upswing in Innovations in Forensic Technologies Bodes Well for Future Growth of the Market

