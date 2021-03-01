FOREO Takes Your Hour, Her Power® Pledge With Dress for Success® To Celebrate International Women's Day

LAS VEGAS, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading beauty-tech company FOREO has taken the Your Hour, Her Power pledge in partnership with Dress for Success in celebration of Women's History Month and International Women's Day. Additionally, the brand has launched an exclusive giveaway dedicated to sharing the stories of inspiring women everywhere.

FOREO's core belief is that confidence drives change, and its mission is to celebrate the women who inspire us, who empower us, and those who continue to change the world for the better through their strength, courage, intelligence and kindness.

"This past year has been a challenging one for women who have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is our responsibility to champion the women who work tirelessly to make a change and positively impact our communities and provide support during these unprecedented times," said Beki Hoxha, Chief Business Development Officer of FOREO North America. "We are thrilled to pledge our allegiance with Dress for Success' Your Hour, Her Power initiative."

The Your Hour, Her Power campaign was developed by Dress for Success to support the nearly 70% of women whose jobs have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign calls for individuals to donate one hour from their paycheck in order to provide impacted women access to services, programs and tools that help them achieve economic advancement. FOREO employees will not only take this pledge, but the company will also match the total amount of money raised by employees for an additional donation.

FOREO is also inviting customers from eligible countries to nominate an empowering female figure in their life. From mentors, to educators, to the women whose small acts of kindness have made a significant impact, FOREO wants to hear how women have encouraged each other and share those stories to inspire others to take an active role in their communities and offer support.

Each woman nominated will be entered to win an exclusive bundle featuring the UFO Mini and Make My Day and Call it a Night power-activated face masks, where 1,000 winners will be selected. All other participants and those who submit a winning nomination will receive a promo code to purchase the bundle at a special price. Select stories will be shared on FOREO's social media accounts.

To participate, fans can fill out the form on Foreo.com sharing an inspirational story about the nominee and how she has made an impact. The participant will then upload the entry post along with a photo of the nominee on Instagram or Facebook, tagging the official FOREO account and including the hashtag #Choose2Inspire. The contest begins today, March 1 and will end on March 8.

