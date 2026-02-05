Forerunner Secures $39 Million to Modernize Government Operations and Build the System of Record for the Built Environment

Trusted Government Platform Expands Beyond Floodplains to Bolster Nationwide Climate Resilience

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forerunner , the AI-powered platform transforming how governments manage their built environment, today announced it has raised a total of $39 million in funding, with a recently closed $26.3 million Series B led by Wellington Management and a previously unannounced $12.7 million Series A led by Union Square Ventures. The Series A included participation from Gutter Capital and Bright Ventures, while the Series B added SE Ventures and Citi Impact Fund, with all existing investors returning for both rounds.

This investment accelerates Forerunner's expansion beyond floodplain management into the core workflows that shape resilient communities, including infrastructure management, code enforcement and grant management.

Meeting the Moment: A Government Imperative

Rising uncertainty around FEMA's future capacity is putting more pressure on state and local governments to manage disaster response. This comes as many local and state governments still rely on disparate or outdated systems that make it difficult to maintain a complete, accurate picture of their communities.

At the same time, communities nationwide continue to face rising risks, from extreme flooding and unsafe buildings to aging infrastructure. The ASCE still ranks U.S. infrastructure at a C-minus , noting that vulnerability to climate and natural hazards are increasing faster than government systems can adapt. Forerunner helps governments address these challenges via a unified, geospatial system of record for the built environment, enabling faster decision-making, more efficient operations and stronger preparedness.

"Government operations touch millions of lives every day," said JT White, Co-Founder and CEO of Forerunner. "We're building the modern system of record that agencies need to manage the built environment with accuracy, transparency and long-term resilience. This funding allows us to support more communities as they navigate increasingly complex challenges."

A Unified Platform for Built-Environment Operations

Forerunner replaces legacy systems and fragmented point solutions with a single, integrated platform that centralizes geospatial data, operational workflows and public transparency.

Key capabilities include:

Unified Geospatial System of Record. A map-driven platform that brings together properties, assets and more into a single searchable source of truth. Agencies can visualize data geographically, track changes over time and maintain complete audit trails.

A map-driven platform that brings together properties, assets and more into a single searchable source of truth. Agencies can visualize data geographically, track changes over time and maintain complete audit trails. Configurable Workflows and Compliance Automation. Streamlines complex, multi-step workflows through structured approval processes with role-based assignments, conditional logic and automated compliance checks.

Streamlines complex, multi-step workflows through structured approval processes with role-based assignments, conditional logic and automated compliance checks. AI-Powered Document Intelligence. Automated processing extracts structured data from uploaded documents, validates records against regulatory requirements and generates audit-ready records

Automated processing extracts structured data from uploaded documents, validates records against regulatory requirements and generates audit-ready records Mobile-First Field Operations. Native iOS and Android apps enable users to capture data, conduct assessments, and sync records from anywhere with offline support.

Native iOS and Android apps enable users to capture data, conduct assessments, and sync records from anywhere with offline support. Public Transparency and Resident Engagement. Customizable websites empower residents to view risk information and submit applications and other forms.

Customizable websites empower residents to view risk information and submit applications and other forms. Flexible Reporting and Data Analysis. Configurable table views let users filter, sort and analyze data across properties, records and workflows

Together, these capabilities simplify agencies' technology stack, reduce IT overhead and standardize workflows across departments.

Proven Adoption Across the Country

Forerunner works with over 190 city, county and state-level agencies across the United States. Adoption is accelerating in communities seeking modern solutions for stormwater, code enforcement and infrastructure management — areas that directly affect public safety, economic development, and resilience planning. Our customers span 26 states, including California, Texas, Florida, Louisiana and New Jersey.

"Communities are facing growing operational challenges every year, especially as more destructive flooding intensifies both economic losses and human impacts," said Greg Wasserman, Head of Private Climate Investing at Wellington Management. "With costs rising and systems becoming more complex, communities need better tools to support effective risk management and stronger, more resilient infrastructure. Forerunner provides these capabilities with software that is powerful yet easy to use for the cities and public agencies responsible for protecting residents."

Nick Grossman, General Partner at Union Square Ventures, an investor in both Forerunner's Series A and Series B, added, "Forerunner enhances the work of governments, giving teams the tools to help deliver better outcomes for residents. Their focus on scalability and real-world impact positions them to redefine how communities plan, respond and thrive.

Looking Ahead

With the funding, Forerunner will expand its product capabilities, grow its team and deepen partnerships at all levels of government. The company is committed to equipping governments with modern technology infrastructure that helps them better respond to hazards, scale resilience and build public trust through transparent, resident-focused services.

"Our vision is a future where every community has the tools to thrive in the face of uncertainty," said Susanna Pho, Co-Founder and COO. "This is a pivotal moment for government technology. We're proud to be building a platform that agencies can depend on both now and into the future."

About Forerunner

Forerunner is an AI-powered geospatial platform that helps governments modernize operations and strengthen community resilience. By centralizing critical data, automating workflows and improving communication, Forerunner provides the foundation that agencies need to operate efficiently and serve their communities effectively. Learn more at withforerunner.com .

