FORESEE DDR3L, Holding Fast to High Industry Standards

DDR3L Package FBGA96 FBGA78 Products DDR3L 2Gbit DDR3L 4Gbit DDR3L 2Gbit DDR3L 4Gbit Capacity 2Gbit 4Gbit 2Gbit 4Gbit Width x16 x16 X8 X8 Voltage 1.35V 1.35V 1.35V 1.35V Speed 1866Mbps-

2133Mbps 1866Mbps-

2133Mbps 1866Mbps 1866Mbps Operating

temperature 0℃~85℃/ -25℃~85℃ 0℃~85℃/ -25℃~85℃ 0℃~85℃ 0℃~85℃ Size 7.5mm X 13.5mm X 1.2mm 7.5mm X 13.5mm X 1.2mm 7.5mm X 10.6mm X 1.2mm 7.5mm X 10.6mm X 1.2mm

Application Scope

Meeting the data caching demands of network communication and smart devices

FORESEE DDR3L products are primarily used in fields like IPC, set-top box, AI speaker, TV, GPON, POS, OTT and drone. FBGA-96 packaged DDR3L has been shipped steadily, and FBGA-78 packaged DDR3L has been mass-produced.

Advantages

Comprehensive and rigorous tests, ensuring high reliability

Longsys Zhongshan Industrial Park, equipped with professional laboratories and various experimental equipment, was completed and put into operation in 2019. Longsys products are tested based on in-house test cases, providing a reliable test environment.

As a part of quality management, the production test plays a key role in ensuring product reliability. The production test for FORESEE DDR3L products includes four categories: high temperature aging, high temperature pressure test, high and low temperature function test, and performance test. A total of 40+ sub-test items guarantee the delivery of highly reliable products to industry customers.



Verification of multiple platforms, delivering high compatibility

FORESEE DDR3L, as one of the JEDEC-compliant storage products, prioritizes the verification of mainstream platforms during product development, helping it effectively avoid compatibility issues.

Longsys has established strategic partnerships with multiple master chip platforms. FORESEE DDR3L products have applied for verification on 55 master chip models of such platforms as HiSilicon, MTK, Amlogic, Mstar, RockChip, Allwinner, GOKE, and TouchMore, among which, 24 passing AVL verification, 31 under verification. Almost all of the master chip models available are covered, providing chip-level support for different application scenarios.

Features

25nm process, more advanced

FORESEE DDR3L products use the 25nm process, which is more advanced and popular than the conventional 38nm process. The product performance has been upgraded, enabling lower standby and working current while keeping reasonable costs.



JEDEC-compliant, higher applicability

FORESEE DDR3L products are developed in strict accordance with the JESD79-3F standard, and has passed its strict verification on reliability (such as: 1000 hours of HTOL and LTOL). These products have been widely used in the market.

High clock speed, improving data transmission efficiency

Thanks to a high clock speed, FORESEE DDR3L products enable efficient reading and writing (reading speed up to 1066 MHz and transmission rate up to 2133 Mbps). The best-in-class rate greatly improves the data transmission efficiency.

ZQ calibration, ensuring signal integrity

ZQ, a new pin of DDR3L, is connected with a low tolerance reference resistor of 240 ohm. ZQ uses the on-die calibration engine (ODCE) to automatically verify the on-resistance of the data output driver and the resistance of the on-die termination (ODT), ensuring signal integrity.

Lower power consumption, extending product service life

Low voltage working mode: The 1.35 V voltage enables lower power consumption than the 1.5 V voltage. The 1.35V voltage is also the lowest in its class.

Automatic temperature refresh: After startup, the temperature sensor built into the DRAM chip will control the refresh frequency to lower the working temperature without losing data, thereby reducing power consumption.

Partial self-refresh: Users can refresh only certain logic banks to minimize the power consumption caused by the refresh and lower the power consumption.

Reset: When executing a command, DDR3L will stop all operations and switch to the state with the least amount of activity to reduce power consumption.

FORESEE DDR3L, as one of the products of Longsys Micro Storage Unit, holds fast to Longsys' excellent quality management and high-standard production yield, aiming to deliver quality products, convenient services and smooth supply chains to industry customers.

Since the establishment of the Micro Storage Unit three years ago, its products have been mass-produced by more than 200 customers worldwide, and have passed AVL verification by 25 mainstream platforms and 100+ master models, with total shipment volume exceeding 100 million pieces. These products fully meet the industry customers' need for small-capacity and compact storage products in terms of performance, reliability, and compatibility.



