FORESEE NAND-based MCP Powers IoT and Wearable Markets

With the wide application of the IoT, the market demand of the nMCP series products is increasing, and the nMCP series products with the capacity combinations of 2Gb+1Gb and 1Gb+1Gb emerged in this context.

From the perspective of industry customers, these products not only save PCB space, but also reduce procurement costs of components in BOMs, thereby reducing overall costs of the system.

The nMCP has become an ideal storage solution for the soaring IoT and wearable markets.

Product Information

Diversified Product Solutions Meet Various Industry Requirements

nMCP Package FBGA162 Model NAND-based

MCP 1Gb+1Gb NAND-based MCP 2Gb+1Gb NAND-based MCP 2Gb+2Gb NAND-based MCP 4Gb+2Gb NAND-based MCP 4Gb+2Gb Capacity 1Gb+1Gb 2Gb+1Gb 2Gb+2Gb 4Gb+2Gb 4Gb+2Gb VDD/VDDQ F70ME0101A-

RDWA F70ME0201B-

RDWA FS702B2R1DH2A2KDE FS702B2R1DH2A2KAM FS704B2R1CH6A2KDE FS704B2R1CH6A2KAM FS704B2R1CH7A2KDE FS704B2R1CH7A2KAM Page size NAND：1.8V LPDDR2:

1.8V/1.2V NAND：1.8V LPDDR2:

1.8V/1.2V NAND：1.8V LPDDR2:

1.8V/1.2V NAND：1.8V LPDDR2:

1.8V/1.2V NAND：1.8V LPDDR2:

1.8V/1.2V Clock Rate 2K Byte 2K Byte 2K Byte 2K Byte 4K Byte Size 400MHz 400MHz 400MHz 400MHz/533MHz 400MHz/533MHz Temperature -40℃~85℃ -40℃~85℃ -25℃~85℃/ -40℃~85℃ -25℃~85℃/ -40℃~85℃ -25℃~85℃/ -40℃~85℃

Applications

Currently, the nMCP is mainly applied to 4G modules, telephone watches, MIFI, POS machines, feature phones, and the like. 4G modules are widely used in the market. Thanks to their high compatibility and stability, they are better suited to wireless communications modules, wearable devices, and IoT applications that require miniaturization and low power consumption.

Advantages

Stacked Packaging of Flash and LPDDR Saves PCB Space

Based on different storage technologies and processes, the nMCP is designed uniformly on a same substrate. With improved storage integration, the stacking technology ensures product performance and reliability while meeting miniaturization requirement of customers.

By reducing 30%-40% of the PCB design area of terminal products, the nMCP simplifies PCB layout and wiring, accelerates product development, and provides industry customers with better geared memory solutions.

Simplify Procurement and Production and Save Operational Costs

Longsys Electronics has designed different storage products, including SLC NAND Flash and LPDDR2, on a same substrate. This highly integrated design reduces the number of components in customers' BOMs, reduces procurement, logistics, warehousing, and processing costs, and enhances enterprise sustainability.

A Core Voltage of 1.8V Meets Low Power Consumption Requirement of Terminals

The nMCP series products combine NAND memory and low-power DRAM in a single package.

The power consumption of a 1.8 V NAND Flash is about 40% lower than that of a 3.3 V NAND Flash device, and the power consumption of a 1.8V/1.2V LPDDR2 is about 30% lower than that of a 1.8V standard DDR2 device. In this way, the nMCP series products can fully meet low power requirement of the wearable devices and IoT.

Comprehensive and Rigorous Tests Ensure High Product Reliability

The nMCP has passed strict reliability verification (such as HTOL and HTSL for three lots) in accordance with the JEDEC standard, and has been widely used in the market.

The Flash part has passed comprehensive and rigorous chip-level tests (nearly 50 tests, including a total of 80 sub-tests) by Longsys R&D and testing teams. Moreover, non-volatile storage products have passed ultra-stable tests and erasure life tests that are specially designed and developed.

The LPDDR part has passed 4 tests, namely high temperature aging test, high temperature pressure test, high and low temperature function test, and performance test, including a total of over 40 sub-tests. Strict test standards help deliver highly reliable products to industry customers.

Features

Diversified Capacity Combinations Meet Differentiated Requirements

Capacity combinations include 1Gb+1Gb, 2Gb+1Gb, 2Gb+2Gb, and 4Gb+2Gb. Diversified capacity combinations meet the storage requirements of different applications, such as IoT and 4G/5G modules.

Industrial Temperature Requirements Cater for a Wide Range of Scenarios

The products meet the industrial temperature requirement of -40–85℃, enabling them to adapt to various harsh operation environments and be used in a wide range of scenarios.

nMCP Is More Suitable for Compact Terminals

FBGA162, the mainstream packaging technology in the market, not only saves PCB space, but also meets terminal miniaturization requirements.

Conclusion:

To cater for the growing application ecology, Longsys Micro Storage Unit continues to improve its own R&D capabilities, improves product performance in an all-round way while ensuring high-standard production quality, and provides quality products, convenient services, and smooth supply chain management for industry customers.

Since the establishment of the Micro Storage Unit three years ago, its products have been mass-produced by more than 200 customers worldwide, and have passed AVL verification by 25 mainstream platforms and over 100 master models, with total shipment volume exceeding 100 million pieces. These products fully meet the industry customers' need for small-capacity and compact storage products in terms of performance, reliability, and compatibility.

SOURCE Shenzhen Longsys Electronics Co. Ltd