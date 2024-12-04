Foresee Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of US$42.1 Million Financing

TAIPEI, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresee Pharmaceuticals (TPEx: 6576), ("Foresee") announces that it has successfully completed an underwritten public offering of 18,000,000 shares of its common stock to the public at a price of NT$76 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Foresee from the offering were NT$1,368 million (or US$42.1 million at FX=32.5).

The proceeds of the public offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including FP-014 (triptorelin), a ready-to-use long-acting injectable, administered either every three months or six months, in two Phase 3 clinical trials for advanced prostate cancer, respectively; FP-020 (linvemastat), an MMP-12 inhibitor, in two Phase 2 studies for both asthma and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and FP-045 (mirivadelgat), an ALDH2 activator, in a Phase 2 clinical trial for pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

"We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the public offering. I would like to express my gratitude once again for shareholders' full support and trust in us." said Dr. Ben Chien, Founder and Chairman of Foresee. "This funding will enable us to accelerate our R&D progress and create more value for our shareholders."

About Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Foresee is a Taiwan and US-based biopharmaceutical company listed on the Taipei Exchange (TPEx: 6576). Foresee's R&D efforts are focused on two key areas, namely its unique Stabilized Injectable Formulation (SIF) long-acting injectable (LAI) technology with derived drug products targeting specialty markets and secondly, its transformative preclinical and clinical first-in-class NCE programs targeting rare and severe disease areas with high unmet needs.

Foresee's product portfolio includes late and early-stage programs. CAMCEVI® 42 mg or the treatment of advanced prostate cancer, is now approved in the U.S., Canada, EU, Taiwan, Israel, and the UK and was launched in the U.S. in April 2022. Additionally, the U.S. NDA for the 3-month version of CAMCEVI has been submitted, while the EU regulatory submission for the 3-month version of CAMCEVI is still under preparation. For the second indication of CAMCEVI 6-month LAI formulation, central precocious puberty (CPP), the Casppian Phase 3 clinical study, is ongoing. Another indication of CAMCEVI 6-month LAI formulation, premenopausal breast cancer, the Phase 3 clinical trial in China is ongoing as well. Aderamastat (FP-025), a highly selective oral MMP-12 inhibitor targeting inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, has been investigated in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in allergic asthmatic patients. The study had positive outcomes, with future development in rare immune-fibrotic diseases. Linvemastat (FP-020), a follow-on oral MMP-12 inhibitor, for which a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers has been successfully completed, with development targeted in severe asthma, COPD and IBD. Mirivadelgat (FP-045) is a highly selective oral small molecule allosteric activator of ALDH2, a mitochondrial enzyme, for which the FuschiA Phase 1b/2 Fanconi Anemia study is ongoing, and the Phase 2 WINDWARD study in pulmonary hypertension-interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) patients is in planning with targeted initiation in the first quarter of 2025. Building on the compelling biology of ALDH2, and translational data from several Foresee ALDH2 activators, a follow-on candidate from a new series of compounds is being selected for development in metabolic syndrome/healthy weight loss and the broader cardiovascular-renal-metabolic space. www.foreseepharma.com

SOURCE Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.