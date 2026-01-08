Foresee Pharmaceuticals announces Global Licensing Agreement for MMP-12 Inhibitors with Primevera Therapeutics LLC

Foresee licenses exclusive global rights related to its MMP-12 inhibitor programs to Primevera Therapeutics, LLC.

Foresee will receive a 10 million USD upfront payment, potential milestones of up to 584.5 million USD, single-digit royalties and retains a 19% equity in Primevera, ensuring participation in future value creation.

TAIPEI, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresee Pharmaceuticals (TPEx: 6576), ("Foresee") today announced, following approval at its 2025 Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, that Foresee Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., the Company's fully-owned US subsidiary, has officially signed an exclusive global licensing agreement with Primevera Therapeutics, LLC (hereinafter referred to as "Primevera") for its MMP-12 inhibitor programs. The agreement includes FP-025, FP-020 and third-generation MMP-12 inhibitors currently in the drug discovery stage.

In return, Foresee USA will receive an upfront payment of 10 million USD, future potential milestones of up to 574.5 million USD and tiered single-digit percentage royalties. [Should Primevera sublicense its rights under the Agreement, Foresee will be entitled to a tiered percentage of all proceeds received by Primevera as part of its sublicense agreements, in lieu of the milestones and royalties]. Furthermore, Foresee USA will hold a 19% equity interest in Primevera. This transaction will have a positive and material impact on boosting Foresee's working capital and shareholder equity, while reducing R&D expenses and reinforcing financial stability, with a focus on near to mid-term profitability.

This strategic move marks a transformative milestone for Foresee, enabling the company to streamline operations and prioritizes its SIF (Stabilized Injectable Formulation) portfolio. Foresee is at a pivotal junction in its growth trajectory, and intends on building its revenue stream by concentrating resources on CAMCEVI, and its FP-001, 6-month long-acting injectable which has recently completed a successful pivotal P3 study in central precocious puberty patients (CPP), with an NDA submission targeted in 2026. The CAMCEVI six-month formulation has demonstrated stable sales in the U.S. and the three-month formulation, which holds broader commercial potential is expected to launch in Q4 2026. Foresee is also exploring its strategic options related to the future commercialization of FP-001 in CPP. Simultaneously, the agreement with Primevera allows Foresee to maintain significant upside in its NCE (New Chemical Entity) pipeline, while maximizing capital efficiency and working towards profitability.

Going forward, Primevera will assume all subsequent costs for the MMP-12 inhibitors. The development will focus on the following key programs:

FP-020: Preparing an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase II clinical trial in asthma, with submission to the U.S. FDA expected in early 2026.

FP-025: Preparing for future Phase II clinical trials in rare disease indications.

"Over the past decade Foresee has shown unwavering commitment to the discovery and development of MMP-12 inhibitors, which has allowed us to become recognized globally as a leader in this space. Our partnership with Primevera allows us to continue this mission in a more focused and streamlined way while we foster Foresee's path to profitability and continue to build the SIF business-" Stated Dr. Ben Chien, PhD. Foresee's Chairman and CEO.

About Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Foresee is a Taiwan and US-based biopharmaceutical company listed on the Taipei Exchange (TPEx: 6576). Foresee's R&D efforts are focused on two key areas, namely its unique Stabilized Injectable Formulation (SIF) long-acting injectable (LAI) technology with derived drug products targeting specialty markets and secondly, its transformative preclinical and clinical first-in-class NCE programs targeting rare and severe disease areas with high unmet needs.

Foresee's product portfolio includes late and early-stage programs. CAMCEVI 42 mg, for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer, is now approved in the U.S., Canada, EU, Taiwan, Israel, and the UK and was launched in the U.S. in April 2022. Additionally, CAMCEVI ETM was approved by the U.S. FDA on August 25, 2025, while the EU regulatory review for the 3-month version of CAMCEVI is still ongoing. For the second indication of CAMCEVI 6-month LAI formulation, central precocious puberty (CPP), the Casppian Phase 3 clinical study is ongoing. CAMCEVI 6-month LAI formulation is also being developed in a Phase 3 clinical trial in premenopausal breast cancer in China in collaboration with its partner. Aderamastat (FP-025), a highly selective oral MMP-12 inhibitor targeting inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, successfully completed a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in allergic asthmatic patients. Future development of aderamastat will be in rare immune-fibrotic diseases, including cardiac sarcoidosis. Linvemastat (FP-020), a follow-on oral MMP-12 inhibitor, has completed a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers, with development targeted in severe asthma and COPD. Mirivadelgat (FP-045) is a highly selective oral small molecule allosteric activator of ALDH2, a mitochondrial enzyme, for which the Phase 2 WINDWARD study in pulmonary hypertension-interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) patients was initiated in the second quarter of 2025. www.foreseepharma.com