FORESEE PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES POSTER PRESENTATION AND PARTICIPATION AT THE WASOG 2023 INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON SARCOIDOSIS AND INTERSTITIAL LUNG DISEASES (ILDs)

Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

16 Jun, 2023, 06:40 ET

Poster on FP-020, a follow-on, best-in-class, oral MMP-12 inhibitor in a genetic model of sarcoidosis includes efficacy, biomarkers and complete translational cellular profiling supporting novel anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic mechanism

TAIPEI, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresee Pharmaceuticals (6576.TWO), ("Foresee") announced today that the company will be participating and presenting a poster at the WASOG 2023 International Conference on Sarcoidosis and Interstitial Lung Diseases (ILDs), taking place June 19-21, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.

The poster entitled: "THERAPEUTIC EFFECT OF A NOVEL MMP-12 INHIBITOR IN A CARDIAC SARCOIDOSIS MOUSE MODEL" is the result of a collaboration with academic clinical experts in the area of sarcoidosis and focuses on FP-020, a follow-on oral MMP-12 inhibitor which has completed IND-enabling development and poised for Phase 1 studies in 2023 and Phase 2 studies in 2024.

Poster Talk Session: Session 2, Tuesday June 20

Time: 15:32 CET

Location: Aula Medica, Stockholm, Floor 2

Poster number: 4998-A-2326

(https://mkon.nu/wasog2023/poster_talks_sessions)

"We are very excited to have the opportunity to present such compelling data related to FP-020 in this sarcoidosis model. The data strongly supports the role of MMP-12 in sarcoidosis disease biology and further strengthens our view on the promise of our MMP-12 inhibitors for sarcoidosis and ILDs" said Dr. Wenjin Yang, Chief Scientific Officer at Foresee. "With the recent positive Aderamastat Phase 2 study in allergic asthma patients, we are working diligently to build a broad franchise leveraging our multiple MMP-12 inhibitors across several therapeutic areas."

The poster will be available to view during the WASOG conference, Tuesday June 20, 2023 and available after the conference.

About Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Foresee is a Taiwan and US-based biopharmaceutical company listed on the Taipei Exchange (6576.TWO). Foresee's R&D efforts are focused in two key areas, namely its unique stabilized injectable formulation (SIF) long-acting injectable technology with derived drug products targeting specialty markets and secondly, its transformative preclinical and clinical first-in-class NCE programs targeting rare and severe disease areas with high unmet needs.

Foresee's product portfolio includes late and early-stage programs. CAMCEVI® 42 mg, for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer, is now approved in the U.S., Canada, and EU, and launched in the U.S. in April, 2022. Additionally, U.S. and EU regulatory submissions are under preparation for CAMCEVI® 21 mg, the U.S. regulatory submission is anticipated in 2024. The second indication of CAMCEVI® 42 mg– central precocious puberty (CPP), the phase 3 clinical study is currently being initiated. FP-025 – a highly selective oral MMP-12 inhibitor targeting inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in allergic asthmatic patients, the study has been completed with positive outcome. FP-045 – a highly selective oral small molecule allosteric activator of ALDH2, a mitochondrial enzyme, for which a Phase 1b/2 Fanconi Anemia study is currently being initiated, and a P2 study in pulmonary hypertension group 3 patients is in planning. www.foreseepharma.com

