Foresee Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of the NDA to the U.S. FDA for the 3-month Version of CAMCEVI for the Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer

TAIPEI, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TPEx: 6576), ("Foresee") announced today that it has submitted a 505(b)(2) New Drug Application for the 3-month version of CAMCEVI, a ready-to-use 3-month depot formulation of leuprolide mesylate, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The application seeks approval for the use of this product for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

This NDA submission is supported by a previously successful Phase 3 clinical study with a total of 144 advanced prostate cancer patients enrolled, in which treatment with leuprolide mesylate injection every 3 months was demonstrated to be effective, safe and well tolerated, with 97.9% of the subjects achieving the primary efficacy endpoint.

"Following the successful launch of CAMCEVI 6-month depot formulation in 2022, we are excited to announce the submission of the 3-month version of CAMCEVI NDA to the U.S. FDA. This marks a significant milestone in our efforts to expand treatment options for patients with advanced prostate cancer. We look forward to the regulatory approval from the FDA in 2025, and commercial launch in 2026, providing patients with its differentiated ready-to-use profile," said Dr. Ben Chien, Founder and Chairman of Foresee.

About Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Foresee is a Taiwan and US-based biopharmaceutical company listed on the Taipei Exchange (TPEx: 6576). Foresee's R&D efforts are focused in two key areas, namely its unique Stabilized Injectable Formulation (SIF) long-acting injectable (LAI) technology with derived drug products targeting specialty markets and secondly, its transformative preclinical and clinical first-in-class NCE programs targeting rare and severe disease areas with high unmet needs.

Foresee's product portfolio includes late and early-stage programs. CAMCEVI 6-month depot formulation, for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer, is now approved in the U.S., Canada, EU, Taiwan and Israel and launched in the U.S. in April 2022. Additionally, the U.S. NDA for the 3-month version of CAMCEVI has been submitted, while the EU regulatory submission for the 3-month version of CAMCEVI is still under preparation. For the second indication of CAMCEVI 6-month depot formulation, central precocious puberty (CPP), the Casppian Phase 3 clinical study, is ongoing. Another indication of CAMCEVI 6-month depot formulation, premenopausal breast cancer, the Phase 3 clinical trial in China is ongoing as well. Aderamastat (FP-025), a highly selective oral MMP-12 inhibitor targeting inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, has been investigated in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in allergic asthmatic patients. The study had positive outcomes, with future development in rare immune-fibrotic diseases. Linvemastat (FP-020), a follow-on oral MMP-12 inhibitor, for which a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers has been successfully completed, with development targeted in severe asthma, COPD and IBD. Mirivadelgat (FP-045) is a highly selective oral small molecule allosteric activator of ALDH2, a mitochondrial enzyme, for which the FuschiA Phase 1b/2 Fanconi Anemia study is ongoing, and the Phase 2 WINDWARD study in pulmonary hypertension-interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) patients is in planning with targeted initiation in the first quarter of 2025. Building on the compelling biology of ALDH2, and translational data from several Foresee ALDH2 activators, a follow-on candidate from a new series of compounds is being selected for development in metabolic syndrome/healthy weight loss and the broader cardiovascular-renal-metabolic space. www.foreseepharma.com

SOURCE Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.