Foresight Diagnostics Announces Multiple Presentations in Lymphoma Featuring PhasED-Seq™ Ultrasensitive MRD Analysis at the upcoming ASH Annual Meeting

Dec 03, 2025, 08:30 ET
BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresight Diagnostics, a leader in ultrasensitive minimal residual disease (MRD) detection technology, today announced the presentation of multiple lymphoma studies featuring Foresight CLARITY™ (PhasED-Seq) minimal residual disease (MRD) analysis at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place December 6–9, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.
This year's presentations reflect the growing integration of highly sensitive, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)-based MRD testing into clinical studies across hematologic malignancies. Academic groups and pharmaceutical partners are increasingly deploying MRD not only for retrospective assessment but also prospectively within MRD-guided trial designs, exploratory endpoints, and therapeutic development programs.
"Across industry and academic collaborators, we're seeing a meaningful shift in how ctDNA-MRD is being used in lymphoma," said David Kurtz, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Co-founder of Foresight Diagnostics. "Ultrasensitive MRD analysis is moving beyond feasibility studies and into clinical trial frameworks, where molecular response has the opportunity to inform patient care decisions. At Foresight Diagnostics, we're proud to support this next phase of MRD-driven innovation in lymphoma."
Saturday, December 6
- Response-adapted Phase 2 study of acalabrutinib window prior to frontline chemotherapy in untreated large B-cell lymphoma: Molecular correlates of response to acalabrutinib | Mark Roschewski, MD (NCI/NIH) | 9:45-10:00 AM EST | Oral presentation
- First-in-human, open-label, Phase 1 study of a novel CD30-directed antibody-drug conjugate with a topoisomerase 1 inhibitor payload, PF-08046044 (35C), in patients with Relapsed/Refractory lymphomas: Updated safety, PK, preliminary efficacy and ctDNA analysis from dose escalation | Swetha Thiruvengadam, MD (City of Hope) | 1:00-1:15 PM EST | Oral presentation
- Spatial anatomical genomic heterogeneity and aberrant somatic hypermutation define clonal evolution pathways that predict treatment resistance in aggressive B-cell lymphomas | Jordan Goldstein, MD, MSc (Stanford University) | 5:15-5:30 PM EST | Oral presentation
Sunday, December 7
- Golcadomide (GOLCA), a potential, first-in-class, oral CELMoD™ agent, plus R-CHOP in patients (Pts) with previously untreated aggressive B-cell lymphoma (a-BCL): 24-month efficacy results | Grzegorz Nowakowski, MD (Bristol Myers Squibb) | 9:45-10:00 AM EST | Oral presentation
- Primary analysis of the SMART STOP trial: Lenalidomide, tafasitamab, rituximab, and acalabrutinib alone and with combination chemotherapy in newly diagnosed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma | Jason Westin, MD (MD Anderson Cancer Center) | 10:00-10:15 AM EST | Oral presentation
- Longitudinal circulating tumor DNA dynamics during & after first-line therapy in a national cohort of large B-cell lymphomas | Steven Wang, MD (Stanford University; formerly UMC Amsterdam) | 10:45-11:00 AM EST | Oral presentation
- Response-adapted treatment with mosunetuzumab with or without obinutuzumab and polatuzumab vedotin in treatment naïve follicular and marginal zone lymphoma: Final results and phased-seq MRD analysis | Ryan Lynch, MD (Fred Hutch/University of Washington) | 6:00-8:00 PM EST | Poster
- Pembrolizumab + GVD with ctDNA-guided consolidation for relapsed/refractory classic Hodgkin lymphoma: A multicenter phase 2 Study of the University of California hematologic malignancies consortium | Michael Randall, MD (UCSF) | 6:00-8:00 PM EST | Poster
- First-line consolidation with cemacabtagene ansegedleucel (cema-cel) in patients with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) and minimal residual disease (MRD) after response to standard therapy: The pivotal, randomized, open label Phase 2 ALPHA3 study | John M. Burke, MD (Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers) | 6:00-8:00 PM EST | Poster
- Golseek-1: A Phase 3, double-blind, randomized study of golcadomide (GOLCA), a potential, first-in-class, oral CELMoD™ agent, + R-CHOP vs placebo + R-CHOP in patients with previously untreated, high-risk, large B-cell lymphoma | Jason Westin, MD (MD Anderson Cancer Center) | 6:00-8:00 PM EST | Poster
Monday, December 8
- Precise-HL trial: Personalized reduction of chemotherapy intensity through ctDNA evaluation in advanced Hodgkin lymphoma | Ryan Lynch, MD (Fred Hutch/University of Washington) | 6:00-8:00 PM EST | Poster
About Foresight Diagnostics
Foresight Diagnostics is a privately held cancer diagnostics company and CLIA-registered laboratory. Its liquid biopsy platform, Foresight CLARITY™, is a novel assay that measures minimal residual disease (MRD) with reported detection limits in parts per million. The improved sensitivity of Foresight CLARITY™ has the potential to provide actionable information to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies to enable personalized treatment approaches for patients with solid tumor and hematologic malignancies. For more information, please visit foresight-dx.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, and Bluesky.
