Foresight Diagnostics Announces Multiple Presentations in Lymphoma Featuring PhasED-Seq™ Ultrasensitive MRD Analysis at the upcoming ASH Annual Meeting

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresight Diagnostics, a leader in ultrasensitive minimal residual disease (MRD) detection technology, today announced the presentation of multiple lymphoma studies featuring Foresight CLARITY™ (PhasED-Seq) minimal residual disease (MRD) analysis at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place December 6–9, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.

This year's presentations reflect the growing integration of highly sensitive, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)-based MRD testing into clinical studies across hematologic malignancies. Academic groups and pharmaceutical partners are increasingly deploying MRD not only for retrospective assessment but also prospectively within MRD-guided trial designs, exploratory endpoints, and therapeutic development programs.

"Across industry and academic collaborators, we're seeing a meaningful shift in how ctDNA-MRD is being used in lymphoma," said David Kurtz, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Co-founder of Foresight Diagnostics. "Ultrasensitive MRD analysis is moving beyond feasibility studies and into clinical trial frameworks, where molecular response has the opportunity to inform patient care decisions. At Foresight Diagnostics, we're proud to support this next phase of MRD-driven innovation in lymphoma."

Information on presentations and posters featuring Foresight CLARITY (PhasED-Seq™) MRD analysis can be found below. To meet with Foresight Diagnostics, visit booth #2165 or contact us at [email protected].

Saturday, December 6

Sunday, December 7

Monday, December 8

Precise-HL trial: Personalized reduction of chemotherapy intensity through ctDNA evaluation in advanced Hodgkin lymphoma | Ryan Lynch, MD (Fred Hutch/University of Washington) | 6:00-8:00 PM EST | Poster

About Foresight Diagnostics

Foresight Diagnostics is a privately held cancer diagnostics company and CLIA-registered laboratory. Its liquid biopsy platform, Foresight CLARITY™, is a novel assay that measures minimal residual disease (MRD) with reported detection limits in parts per million. The improved sensitivity of Foresight CLARITY™ has the potential to provide actionable information to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies to enable personalized treatment approaches for patients with solid tumor and hematologic malignancies. For more information, please visit foresight-dx.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, and Bluesky.

SOURCE Foresight Diagnostics, Inc.