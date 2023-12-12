Foresight Diagnostics Presents Four Presentations and Two Posters Demonstrating Accuracy and Utility of PhasED-Seq™ ctDNA Platform for Early Response Assessment at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

News provided by

Foresight Diagnostics

12 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

These studies highlight the consistent superiority of ultra-sensitive minimal residual disease (MRD) detection for clinical response assessment and as a predictive/prognostic biomarker in DLBCL compared to PET/CT standard of care.

AURORA, Colo., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresight Diagnostics, the leader in ultra-sensitive liquid biopsy MRD detection, announced multiple studies that consistently demonstrated higher clinical sensitivity and prognostic accuracy of Foresight Diagnostic's PhasED-Seq circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) technology compared to that of standard-of-care imaging in patients with lymphoma. These findings mark a significant milestone for accelerating clinical development, giving the scientific community the data needed to confidently shift clinical response assessment away from solely relying on radiographic imaging to now incorporating ultra-sensitive ctDNA measurement as an earlier and more accurate indicator of response or relapse. The new data have been presented across four podium presentations and two posters during this year's American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting.

"These six studies finally give us, as researchers and drug developers, the momentum we need to challenge the paradigm of how patients are tracked and treated in clinical trials and, ultimately, in clinical settings," said Ash Alizadeh, MD, PhD, and co-founder of Foresight Diagnostics. "We are getting to a point where there are few use cases in lymphoma where PET/CT is better than ctDNA/MRD. As a community it is time for us to evolve to methods that will allow us to innovate and provide solutions faster for patients."

Research partners across these six studies included Bristol Myers Squibb, ADC Therapeutics, National Center for Cancer Research, and several academic medical centers and universities across the US, Europe, and Asia. In addition to these six abstracts co-authored with Foresight Diagnostics, additional abstracts will be reporting on ctDNA-MRD detection using Foresight's PhasED-Seq platform. This includes abstract 1631 and abstract 4459 (both authored by BMS and multiple research institutions) and oral presentation 611 (authored by Seagen and multiple research institutions).

"Earlier indicators of treatment response with ultrasensitive ctDNA-MRD detection will allow us to improve treatment strategies and modify interventions when it is most critical for patients," said Patrick van Berkel, Chief Scientific Officer at ADC Therapeutics. "We are pleased to share our findings at ASH specific to the molecular response and mutational genotypes seen in DLBCL patients undergoing treatment with ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl [Lonca]) to collectively improve our approaches to using ctDNA for drug development and clinical decision making."

A summary of each poster and presentation can be found here. Foresight Diagnostics and its fellow co-authors and partners thank the patients, caregivers, investigators, and study personnel involved in the trials that provided the data for this research.

About Foresight Diagnostics 

Foresight Diagnostics is a privately held cancer diagnostics company and CLIA-registered laboratory. The company has developed a novel liquid biopsy testing platform for the measurement of minimal residual disease (MRD). The improved sensitivity of the Foresight MRD assays can provide actionable information to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies to enable more personalized treatment approaches for patients with solid tumors and B-cell malignancies. For more information, please visit foresight-dx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

About PhasED-Seq 

The Foresight MRD platform is based on the Phased variant Enrichment and Detection by Sequencing (PhasED-Seq) technology. PhasED-Seq lowers the error profile of mutation detection in sequencing data by requiring the concordant detection of two separate non-reference events in an individual DNA molecule. By detecting more than one mutation, PhasED-Seq can more accurately distinguish tumor-derived cell free DNA (i.e., ctDNA) from healthy cell free DNA – enabling detection of ctDNA at levels below one part-per-million (<0.0001%). PhasED-Seq has been extensively tested in thousands of patients.

Contact Foresight

Phone: 720-443-3658  

Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE Foresight Diagnostics

