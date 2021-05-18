Foresight Intelligence® Aligns With NER to Offer Theft Prevention Options to Its Customer Base

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresight Intelligence, Inc®, a data analytics software company that focuses on collecting data and providing pertinent information for smart actions, today announced that it has aligned with National Equipment Register (NER), a leading source of information about equipment theft risk.

Foresight Intelligence

NER, a Verisk business, is the leading provider of information and investigative support to law enforcement and the insurance industry for mobile off-road equipment. NER's comprehensive data set has multiple identification points for every machine and a proprietary algorithm that can be used to find potential matches in the company's database of more than 100,000 theft reports. NER has access to more than 20 million construction and equipment ownership records based on information from manufacturers, fleet owners and public records. By aligning with Foresight Intelligence, NER's robust data and tracking capabilities, as well as the related incentives from insurance providers, will be available to equipment and fleet operators across North America.

For Foresight Intelligence®, the addition of this service was an obvious alliance with their product and subscribers of Fleet Intelligence™. Through this alliance, Foresight Intelligence can offer their customers safety and asset protection on all off-road (and over-the-road) machinery and assets. This will allow Foresight customers to be eligible for possible insurance incentives on their insurance, as well as added protection and recovery assistance against theft.

"When Foresight approached NER with this opportunity, we recognized the potential to expand our reach in the fleet management community," said Michael St. Hill, NER Director of Sales and Insurance Services. "By offering Foresight's clients HELPtech, NER's equipment registration solution, fleet and equipment operators have a way to address their theft prevention concerns and they automatically qualify for the associated insurance incentives available with new device purchases."

Dale Hanna, CEO and Founder of Foresight Intelligence®, has said: "This truly makes the most sense as we hear regularly from our customers about safety concerns and efforts to combat theft, as well as managing skyrocketing premiums. Offering our customers the option to register their fleet information, for them on their behalf to the NER database that only law enforcement has access to allows our customers to have an assurance on asset recovery for their heavy iron," said Hanna.

Fleet Intelligence™, the mixed fleet management solution by Foresight Intelligence®, has been a front runner for the last several years as they are the first and only BI data company in this space, which allows their customers to merge, sync and integrate data and multiple telematic platforms all into one place. This platform boasts the capabilities of not only merging all OEMs, both on-road and off, but it allows for multiple business system integration and even the "pull-in" of other telematic devices and platforms into their system and dashboard. Fleet Intelligence also announced in a previous release this year their official launch of the first fully managed telematics offering, NO Touch Telematics. NO Touch is the only fully managed platform on the current market.

This alliance marks the future of technology by adding more value to traditional tracking and GPS functionality, the technology is capable of saving the end users not only time, but true monetary value.

For Inquiries, please contact Foresight Intelligence Director of Sales & Marketing, Brandwyn Boyle.

[email protected] | +1 480.433.8403

Related Images

foresight-intelligence.png

Foresight Intelligence®

SOURCE Foresight Intelligence