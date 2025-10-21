Foresight Mental Health Launches Comprehensive Maternal Mental Health Program to Address Critical Gaps in Care

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresight Mental Health is proud to announce the launch of its new Maternal Mental Health Program, a comprehensive initiative designed to provide expert mental health care at every stage of the reproductive journey. The program aims to address the significant unmet needs of birthing individuals who often face silence, stigma, and conflicting advice when seeking mental health support during pregnancy, postpartum, and across the reproductive lifespan.

Mental health conditions affect nearly 1 in 5 birthing people during or after pregnancy, with over 75% not receiving treatment. Alarmingly, mental health conditions are the leading cause of maternal mortality in the United States. Foresight is committed to changing these statistics by offering timely, evidence-based, and compassionate care.

Pregnancy and postpartum are often described as seasons of bliss, but the reality is far more layered, according to Dr. Rachel Knight, Doctor of Psychiatry and Clinical Lead of Foresight's Maternal Mental Health Specialty Program. In addition to moments of excitement and joy, many women may face intense sadness, anxiety, or distressing intrusive thoughts. These feelings are not signs of weakness; they reflect how much work needs to be done to normalize and support maternal mental health.

Key Features of Foresight's Maternal Mental Health Program include:

Expert Mental Health Care: Foresight offers thoughtful, evidence-based care for individuals trying to conceive, navigating fertility treatment, mid-pregnancy, going through postpartum recovery, or experiencing grief or loss.

Specialized Providers: The team includes psychiatric providers and therapists with specialized training and a deep personal commitment to maternal mental health, including perinatal mental health certification (PMH-C).

Timely Access to Appointments: Most clients are seen within a week, often sooner, ensuring responsive and reliable care when it's needed most.

Fully Virtual and Comprehensive Care: Patients can access therapy, psychiatry, support groups, and wellness resources virtually through one connected experience, eliminating the need for travel and juggling schedules.

Personalized and Connected Care: Foresight coordinates closely with all members of a patient's care team to ensure a truly aligned support system and a personalized care plan that supports overall well-being.

Workshops and Webinars: The program offers education, perspective, and connection for individuals at any stage of their parenting or reproductive journey. The first webinar: Caring for Yourself Through the Season: Pregnancy & Postpartum During the Holidays is scheduled for December 9, 2025.

Insurance-Friendly Access: Foresight works with most major commercial insurance plans.

Foresight's Maternal Mental Health Program aims to ensure people feel seen, understood, and fully supported at every stage of their reproductive journey by creating a space for vulnerability and walking alongside women through uncertainty, so no mother feels alone, per Knight. It is a critical step towards empowering birthing individuals with the knowledge and support they need to navigate the complexities of maternal mental health.

Foresight Mental Health offers virtual and in-person integrated mental health services, including therapy, psychiatry and medication management, and ADHD testing in five states (AZ, CA, FL, GA, TX) and Intensive Treatment Services in CA. Foresight is dedicated to improving access to high-quality mental health care and working to solve five critical challenges in mental health care today: access, affordability, care experience, quality of care, and stigma.

