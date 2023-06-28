Foresight Now Writing Workers' Comp for Solar Installers in California

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresight Commercial Insurance , the workers' compensation provider that reduces claims frequency with proprietary safety technology, today announced it is now writing coverage for solar installers in California.

Foresight received approval from the WCIRB and the California Department of Insurance for the creation of a proprietary Solar Installation subclass code and corresponding rate.

This new subclass enables Foresight to bring competitive pricing–along with its proprietary, proven safety technology–to one of the largest markets for this growing industry.

"The expansion of our underwriting appetite to include California solar installers is another opportunity for our broker partners to win business and bring our proven safety technology to a safety-critical industry," said David Fontain, Foresight CEO and co-founder.

About Foresight Commercial Insurance (Foresight):

Foresight, a monoline workers' compensation provider, sees a future where workplace injuries are a thing of the past. Through Safesite, a proprietary, data-driven, safety engagement app and virtual consulting program, Foresight reduces claims frequency by 18% for businesses in construction, agriculture, manufacturing, and other critical industries.

