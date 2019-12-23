Foresight Selects Cognata as Simulation Partner for Camera Vision Systems

Simulation provides the only environment to safely test and validate new technologies with a variety of real-life scenarios and edge cases. Cognata uses Deep Neural Networks to accurately model the exact behavior of various sensors, including cameras, LiDAR, and Radar.

"Accurate simulation is essential to our development and testing processes," said David Lempert, Head of R&D at Foresight. "Having evaluated the leading solutions on the market, we are confident that Cognata's platform is best suited to ensure accurate and comprehensive testing and validation. Using this platform, Foresight will be able to accelerate the development of its products, while ensuring safe deployment."

"In order to test every scenario that an autonomous vehicle may encounter, it is crucial that each component and sensor be thoroughly tested and evaluated prior to deployment," says Cognata CEO, Danny Atsmon. "It takes thousands of tests and retests to prepare the sensors to handle all real-road possibilities. We are happy to partner with Foresight, so that they can thoroughly train and test their vision systems using simulation, to ensure they are adhering to the highest safety standards available."

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of sensors systems for the automotive industry. Through the company's wholly-owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of sight" vision systems and "beyond-line-of-sight" cellular-based applications. Foresight's vision sensor is a four-camera system based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing, and sensor fusion. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based application is a V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution based on real-time spatial analysis of clients' movement.

The company's systems are designed to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts. Foresight is targeting the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle markets and predicts that its systems will revolutionize automotive safety by providing an automotive-grade, cost-effective platform and advanced technology.

About Cognata

Cognata provides the fast lane to autonomous driving with its testing and evaluation solution for self-driving vehicles—a realistic automotive simulation platform where virtual cars travel virtual roads in virtual cities, all remarkably true to real-world conditions. Working with some of the largest autonomous vehicle makers in the world, Cognata brings the disruptive power of artificial intelligence and computer vision to the ADAS and autonomous driving simulation world and shaves years off the verification and validation process. For more information, visit http://www.cognata.com .

Contact: DeeDee Rudenstein, 267-521-9654, drudenstein@propelsc.com

SOURCE Cognata, Ltd.