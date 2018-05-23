Foresight Wealth Management Expands Team, Adds Chris Light as a Partner and Wealth Advisor

Chris Light will focus on providing private wealth management services to individuals and businesses. Furthermore, pulling from his passion for wealth management and desire to help entrepreneurs and business owners, Light will also focus on building sophisticated retirement income plans. Prior to joining Foresight, Light served as senior vice president and wealth advisor for Lefavi Wealth Management for 13 years where he provided highly specialized private wealth management solutions with services including investment management, asset protection and planning for retirement, estate, insurance and taxes.

"It is with great enthusiasm we announce the addition of Chris Light to the Foresight family," said Foresight CEO and founder, Adam Nugent. "We are elated to have Chris on board and look forward to the passion and expertise he brings with him as we continue to provide clients with customized wealth management and planning solutions."

Light added, "I am honored and thrilled to join the Foresight team. The firm has a strong reputation and track record in Utah, and I look forward to continuing my passion of helping families grow and protect their wealth."

About Foresight Wealth Management

Foresight Wealth Management is an independent registered investment advisory firm headquartered in Draper, UT. Launched in 2010, Foresight provides wealth and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and corporations. Specifically, Foresight offers its clients investment management, company retirement, fiduciary service, and risk mitigation strategy solutions. The firm was named on the 2016 list of the Inc. 5000, and has been named one of the fastest growing firms in Utah. For more information on Foresight Wealth Management please visit www.foresightmgt.com.

