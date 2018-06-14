Foresight Wealth Management Expands Team, Announces JD Slatter as Partner and Wealth Advisor

JD Slatter comes to Foresight Wealth Management with 17 years of experience in financial services, having most recently served as a wealth advisor and partner at Lefavi Wealth Management. Slatter, a Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP), brings his deep expertise in retirement income planning providing strategies to help clients in or near retirement prepare for the distribution stage. In addition to his focus on retirement planning, Slatter will also provide investment solutions to individuals and businesses.

"Foresight Wealth Management has a strong reputation in Utah, and I am ecstatic to join the team," said Slatter. "I look forward to the next chapter in my career at Foresight where I look to strengthen my skill set providing my clients with excellent customer service and continue to grow as a retirement specialist."

Foresight CEO and founder Adam Nugent also expressed his excitement over the announcement adding, "Foresight is thrilled to welcome JD to the firm and look forward to seeing his impact on retirement planning to address clients personalized retirement needs. JD is a successful and motivated financial advisor, and he's already brought great energy to the team since joining."

Foresight Wealth Management provides high net worth individuals, families and businesses with personalized wealth management solutions including retirement, financial and insurance planning. For more information, please visit www.foresightmgt.com.

About Foresight Wealth Management

Foresight Wealth Management is an independent registered investment advisory firm headquartered in Draper, UT. Launched in 2010, Foresight provides wealth and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and corporations. Specifically, Foresight offers its clients' investment management, company retirement, fiduciary service, and risk mitigation strategy solutions. The firm was named on the 2016 list of the Inc. 5000 and has been named one of the fastest growing firms in Utah. For more information on Foresight Wealth Management, please visit www.foresightmgt.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foresight-wealth-management-expands-team-announces-jd-slatter-as-partner-and-wealth-advisor-300666316.html

SOURCE Foresight Wealth Management

Related Links

https://www.foresightmgt.com

