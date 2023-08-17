Foresight Welcomes New Underwriting Hire

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresight Commercial Insurance , the workers' compensation provider that reduces claims frequency with proprietary safety technology, today announced a new underwriter hire with deep industry knowledge.

Cori Walker joined Foresight. She will work with our broker partners to place workers' comp business across Foresight's 17 authorized states .

Experienced commercial insurance underwriter, Cori Walker, joins Foresight.

Cori Walker began her career in IT before finding her passion in underwriting. Across roles at CalComp, Employers, Everest, and Falls Lake she built experience in workers' comp. Cori enjoys working with and learning from people of diverse disciplines. She has learned from her broker partners as well as the claims, audit, loss control, compliance, and actuary departments throughout her career.

"Cori brings deep industry experience and industry relationships in the Southern California workers' comp market. I look forward to working with her to build on the great momentum Foresight has in the region," said David Fontain, CEO and co-founder of Foresight.

Cori joins three other recent underwriting hires at Foresight. Patrick Lambert, Javier Verduzco, and Joanne Ziegler joined our experienced team earlier this summer.

About Foresight Commercial Insurance (Foresight):

Foresight, a monoline workers' compensation provider, sees a future where workplace injuries are a thing of the past. Through Safesite, a proprietary, data-driven, safety engagement app and virtual consulting program, Foresight reduces claims frequency by 17% on average for businesses in construction, agriculture, manufacturing, and other critical industries.

