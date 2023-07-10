SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresight Commercial Insurance , the workers' compensation provider that reduces claims frequency with proprietary safety technology, today announced three new underwriter hires with deep industry knowledge.

Patrick Lambert and Javier Verduzco joined Foresight. And, Joanne Ziegler was promoted to associate underwriter. All three will work with our broker partners to place workers' comp business across Foresight's 17 authorized states .

Foresight Welcomes Three New Underwriters

Patrick Lambert has built a career in workers' comp at carriers such as Berkshire Hathaway, ICW Group, and Republic Indemnity. His experience spans roles as an underwriter, an underwriting trainer, a premium auditor, and a forms specialist.

Javier Verduzco began his career at ICW Group as an underwriting technician rising to become a senior underwriting assistant. He continued his career at AmTrust where he became an underwriter and NCCI/WCIRB certified. Javier is fluent in Spanish.

Joanne Ziegler began her career as a personal lines underwriter. Later branching out into various commercial underwriting and marketing roles. She joined Foresight as an underwriting assistant in 2021 and was recently promoted to associate underwriter. Joanne also holds an insurance license.

"We're fortunate to add the deep industry knowledge of Patrick, Javier, and Joanne to our growing team of underwriters. I look forward to seeing them work with our broker partners to expand their books of business and ours," said David Fontain, CEO and co-founder of Foresight.

About Foresight Commercial Insurance (Foresight):

Foresight, a monoline workers' compensation provider, sees a future where workplace injuries are a thing of the past. Through Safesite, a proprietary, data-driven, safety engagement app and virtual consulting program, Foresight reduces claims frequency by 18% for businesses in construction, agriculture, manufacturing, and other critical industries.

