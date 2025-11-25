Foresite Cybersecurity and Bindplane Announce Strategic Partnership

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresite Cybersecurity, a leading provider of managed security services, cyber consulting, and Google Cloud security solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Bindplane, the OpenTelemetry-native Unified Telemetry Pipeline, to establish a new, advanced architecture for data ingestion within Google Security Operations (SecOps) environments. This collaboration leverages Bindplane as the official, engineered solution replacing the default Chronicle Forwarder, enabling customers to achieve superior data collection, processing, and routing at scale.

Modern threat detection and response rely on the speed and integrity of the data pipeline. Bindplane's OpenTelemetry foundation and unified control plane allow for the centralized management of telemetry collectors across hybrid and multi-cloud systems. This capability ensures Foresite can deliver a higher fidelity data set by enabling in-flight data transformation, enrichment, and masking for compliance—critical factors for leveraging the full power of Google SecOps, Security-led AI, and Mandiant threat intelligence.

"Bindplane is proud to collaborate with forward-thinking partners like Foresite Cybersecurity, who push to offer greater transparency and security in the managed services space through OpenTelemetry-powered offerings for their customers as threat landscapes evolve at an unparalleled pace," explained Mike Kelly, CEO of Bindplane. "At Bindplane, we help some of the largest companies in the world take ownership of and gain control over their telemetry data. Through our new role replacing the Google SecOps default Chronicle Forwarder and this strengthened alliance, we ensure all Foresite customers have the data visibility and agency required to maintain secure, efficient SecOps."

Foresite was selected as one of the first strategic delivery partners globally to actively shape the Bindplane integration for Google SecOps customers. This early involvement is supported by our proven methodology, which streamlines Google SecOps deployment and optimization, cutting implementation timelines by up to 90%. This specialization solidifies Foresite's position as a dominant implementation and managed services partner in the Google Cloud security ecosystem.

"Effective security posture is built on the foundation of data clarity and operational execution," said Jeremy Hehl, Vice President of Business Development at Foresite. "This alliance with Bindplane is an investment in that principle. By standardizing on a robust data ingestion layer, we ensure our clients receive unparalleled quality and trust in their telemetry, allowing us to focus on threat detection and response that delivers measurable progress and strengthens their security posture."

Foresite continues to build upon its deep knowledge in areas like security engineering and incident response, empowering businesses to confidently navigate the ever-evolving cloud threat landscape. This partnership further establishes Foresite as a Google-first security partner dedicated to achieving the highest levels of technical proficiency and proven customer success in complex Google Cloud environments.

Learn more at foresite.com/bindplane

About Foresite

Foresite Cybersecurity is a global provider of managed security, cyber consulting, and compliance services. As a Google-first security partner, Foresite combines award-winning managed security services with deep knowledge in areas like engineering, incident response, and beyond, to deliver robust security outcomes and empower businesses to confidently navigate the ever-evolving cloud threat landscape.

About Bindplane:

Bindplane is an OpenTelemetry-native telemetry pipeline that gives organizations full control over how they collect, process, and route telemetry data. Built to manage fleets of up to one million collectors, Bindplane unifies configuration, deployment, and monitoring. It eliminates vendor lock-in by supporting Bring Your Own Collector (BYOC) and open-source OpenTelemetry standards, allowing teams to run their pipelines anywhere with full control. Fortune 100 companies rely on Bindplane to simplify telemetry operations, reduce costs, and improve data reliability at scale.



