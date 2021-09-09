Foresite Welcomes Industry Veteran as Vice President of Sales Accelerating Growth and Expansion Plans

Media brings over 20 years of sales and leadership experience to Foresite with a proven track record of success in the managed security and compliance marketplace. Prior to joining Foresite, Media held executive sales leadership roles at NTT, Solutionary and IGX Global where she played an integral role in the growth, M&A, and people development of those companies.

"Media is an outstanding addition to our Foresite team," said Matt Gyde, CEO and Chairman of Foresite. "She is well known and respected in the industry. As we continue to grow our SaaS security offerings, Media's experience will uniquely position her well to lead our growth initiatives while bringing value to our customers."

"I'm extremely excited to join such a dynamic and client focused organization at such a pivotal time in our growth plan. Our team will be aggressively growing our client base, presenting new outcome-based solutions to our existing clients and strengthening our partnerships. We offer clients a full suite of world class cyber security solutions that include managed security and consulting services, that are critical in today's every changing threat landscape. I'm fortunate to be joining such a well-respected group that provides a hands-on approach to solving client's business challenges.", stated Media Landry, VP of Sales at Foresite.

About Foresite:

Foresite is a global cybersecurity SaaS solutions provider, delivering a range of solutions designed to help our clients meet their cybersecurity and compliance objectives. In the face of increasingly persistent cyber-threats, Foresite's solutions empower organizations with vigilance and expertise to proactively identify, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks and breaches where they occur. For more information, visit us at www.foresite.com.

