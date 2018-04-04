Forest City completes first phase of mall divestitures to QIC

The sale of the two lifestyle centers mark the fifth and sixth mall divestitures, respectively, to close as part of Forest City's previously announced 10-mall portfolio transaction with QIC. The gross selling price for all the first tranche assets – six regional malls, plus the Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World – was $1.243 billion, or $667.5 million at Forest City's share, and includes assumption by QIC of Forest City's share of debt on the assets of $335.0 million.

The remaining four malls in the portfolio are expected to be transferred to QIC under a fixed-price option and to close as Forest City secures replacement assets or other opportunities into which it will redeploy its ownership stake in those malls. Gross option pricing on the second tranche assets is $1.932 billion, or $881.2 million, at Forest City's share, and includes assumption by QIC of Forest City's share of the debt on the four assets of $321.0 million.

In addition to the completion of the first phase of mall divestitures, the two companies completed the transition of associates in retail management and leasing, tenant coordination and property operations as well as associates in human resources, accounting and information technology, from Forest City to QIC. QIC has assumed management of all 10 of the malls, including the phase two assets. All required consents for the phase two assets have also been obtained.

"We've reached an important milestone in the continued execution of this mutually beneficial portfolio-level transaction with our partner, QIC," said David J. LaRue, Forest City president and chief executive officer. "The dispositions of our regional malls to QIC, and our specialty retail centers to Madison International Realty, are central to Forest City's strategic transformation as a focused, urban placemaker with a strong balance sheet and an exceptional portfolio of multifamily, office and mixed-use assets in great markets."

The final four malls in the portfolio, which are expected to transact as Forest City secures replacement assets, are Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga, CA; Galleria at Sunset in Henderson, NV; Promenade Temecula in Temecula, CA; and Short Pump Town Centre in Richmond, VA.

About Forest City

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. is a NYSE-listed national real estate company with $8.1 billion in consolidated assets. The Company is principally engaged in the ownership, development, management and acquisition of commercial and residential real estate throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.forestcity.net.

Safe Harbor Language

