Forest City joint venture acquires interests in five assets at University Park at MIT mixed-use life science campus

The office buildings, 300 Massachusetts Avenue, 350 Massachusetts Avenue and 38 Sidney Street, comprise a total of approximately 486,000 square feet of life science office space. The 975-space parking facility and the commercial space adjoin the Le Meridian Cambridge-MIT hotel.

"University Park at MIT is one of the most productive assets in our portfolio, making the opportunity to acquire our partner's interest compelling," said David J. LaRue, Forest City president and chief executive officer. "We believe selectively acquiring partner interests in strong operating properties is one of our best and lowest-risk capital allocation options."

Forest City is the 100-percent owner of seven other life science office buildings and four multifamily apartment communities that are also part of the University Park at MIT campus.

About Forest City

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. is a NYSE-listed national real estate company with $8.1 billion in consolidated assets. The Company is principally engaged in the ownership, development, management and acquisition of commercial and residential real estate throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.forestcity.net.

