Forest City joint venture acquires partner's interest in DKLB BKLN apartment community

The transaction values National's share of the property at a total of $93.5 million, including assumption of debt.

"Brooklyn continues to be one of the strongest rental apartment markets in the country, and DKLB BKLN has quickly become both a landmark in the Fort Greene neighborhood and a valuable and productive asset for our company," said David J. LaRue, Forest City president and chief executive officer. "All of that makes acquiring our partner's interest a compelling opportunity and a low-risk capital allocation decision."

The New York City metro area is Forest City's largest core market by net operating income. In addition to DKLB BKLN, the regional portfolio includes the 11-building MetroTech Center office campus in Brooklyn, the New York Times Building and New York by Gehry in Manhattan, and the Tata Innovation Center at Cornell Tech on Roosevelt Island, among other properties.

About Forest City

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. is a NYSE-listed national real estate company with $8.0 billion in consolidated assets. The Company is principally engaged in the ownership, development, management and acquisition of commercial and residential real estate throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.forestcity.net.

About Madison International Realty

Madison International Realty (www.madisonint.com) is a leading liquidity provider to real estate investors worldwide. Madison provides joint venture and preferred equity capital for real estate owners and investors that are looking to de-lever their properties; seek an exit strategy; or where existing sponsors seek to sell a portion of their ownership position. The firm provides equity for recapitalizations, partner buyouts and capital infusions; and acquires joint venture, limited partner and co-investment interests as principals. Madison invests only in secondary transactions and focuses solely on existing properties and portfolios in the U.S., U.K., and Western Europe. Madison has offices in New York, London and Frankfurt, Germany, where the firm operates under the name of Madison International Realty GmbH.

About National Real Estate Advisors

National Real Estate Advisors is a leading investment manager specializing in build-to-core, developing and owning large-scale, urban commercial and multifamily projects for its institutional client accounts. National constructs investment portfolios of stabilized modern property assets—apartment, office, mixed-use, industrial, data center and hotel—with design features, technological enhancements, and amenities that can drive high tenant demand and create value for investors. National is an independently operated subsidiary of the National Electrical Benefit Fund. For more information visit www.natadvisors.com.

Safe Harbor Language

Statements made in this news release that state Forest City's or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to various risks, uncertainties and other factors. Risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the uncertain outcome, impact, effects and results of the company's Board of Directors' review of operating, strategic, financial and structural alternatives, the company's ability to carry out future transactions and strategic investments, as well as the acquisition related costs, unanticipated difficulties realizing benefits expected when entering into a transaction, the company's ability to qualify or to remain qualified as a REIT, its ability to satisfy REIT distribution requirements, the impact of issuing equity, debt or both, and selling assets to satisfy its future distributions required as a REIT or to fund capital expenditures, future growth and expansion initiatives, the impact of the amount and timing of any future distributions, the impact from complying with REIT qualification requirements limiting its flexibility or causing it to forego otherwise attractive opportunities beyond rental real estate operations, the impact of complying with the REIT requirements related to hedging, its lack of experience operating as a REIT, legislative, administrative, regulatory or other actions affecting REITs, including positions taken by the Internal Revenue Service, the possibility that the company's Board of Directors will unilaterally revoke its REIT election, the possibility that the anticipated benefits of qualifying as a REIT will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period, the impact of current lending and capital market conditions on its liquidity, its ability to finance or refinance projects or repay its debt, the impact of the slow economic recovery on the ownership, development and management of its commercial real estate portfolio, general real estate investment and development risks, litigation risks, vacancies in its properties, risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others, competition, its ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire, illiquidity of real estate investments, its ability to identify and transact on chosen strategic alternatives for a portion of its retail portfolio, bankruptcy or defaults of tenants, anchor store consolidations or closings, the impact of terrorist acts and other armed conflicts, its substantial debt leverage and the ability to obtain and service debt, the impact of restrictions imposed by the company's revolving credit facility, term loan and senior debt, exposure to hedging agreements, the level and volatility of interest rates, the continued availability of tax-exempt government financing, its ability to receive payment on the notes receivable issued by Onexim in connection with their purchase of our interests in the Barclays Center and the Nets, the impact of credit rating downgrades, effects of uninsured or underinsured losses, effects of a downgrade or failure of its insurance carriers, environmental liabilities, competing interests of its directors and executive officers, the ability to recruit and retain key personnel, risks associated with the sale of tax credits, downturns in the housing market, the ability to maintain effective internal controls, compliance with governmental regulations, increased legislative and regulatory scrutiny of the financial services industry, changes in federal, state or local tax laws and international trade agreements, volatility in the market price of its publicly traded securities, inflation risks, cybersecurity risks, cyber incidents, shareholder activism efforts, conflicts of interest, risks related to its organizational structure including operating through its Operating Partnership and its UPREIT structure, as well as other risks listed from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to, the company's annual and quarterly reports.

