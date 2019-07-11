Forest City Malaysia Completes New Homes, Introduces Connected Smart City Experience

To meet the needs of its growing community, Forest City has developed a comprehensive and connected smart island experience that encompasses innovative living technologies, personalised service and community events.

Forest City's one-stop service platform, Forest Life App, offers convenient access to a variety of community services. Entertainment options are available through Readlife, Malaysia's first cloud-based community digital library; meanwhile, Malaysia's first smart robot service community, Canbot, is on-hand to provide residents with multilingual support and welcome guides.

The city utilises the latest smart security systems to ensure its residents are safe, including smart doors and elevators that use facial and fingerprint recognition, and invisible electric fencing. The Forest Life App also allows for remote video intercom communication, door unlocking and alarm triggers, as well as real-time streaming of public areas.

To ensure residents integrate seamlessly into community life, Forest City has devoted most of its manpower to the positions of butler, aiming to cultivate an intimate relationship with each property owner. With residents from over 30 countries, Forest City has also organised multicultural events to encourage cultural exchanges. To date, the community has celebrated Chinese New Year and Japanese Cultural Day; and in May, a tie-dying workshop using Henna and Chinese handcrafted items fostered cultural understanding between residents.

"Two and a half years ago, my family found ourselves at Forest City. Back then, it was just the sales gallery," said Huipeng Wang, a Forest City resident from Singapore. "After hearing about the concept, we instantly put down a deposit. Forest City is incredible: everything is so convenient, so we don't need to leave the city. We just enrolled our child at the city's new school and we can't wait to see what the future holds."

About Forest City

Developed by Country Garden Pacificview Sdn. Bhd. (CGPV), Forest City Located within the Iskandar special economic zone (SEZ), is at the southern-most tip of Peninsular Malaysia bordering Singapore. The development, with a construction period of 25-30 years, was established under the Economic Transformation Plan of the Malaysian government in 2006 and invested by both Singapore and Malaysia governments and Spans approximately 30 sq. Km, and consists of 4 human-made islands (approx. 20 sq. km), a golf resort and IBS industrial park (10 sq. km). The city has been named by Forbes as one of "five new cities that are set to shake up the future".

