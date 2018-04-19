Forest City Realty Trust Notice of First-Quarter Earnings and Conference Call

News provided by

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc.

17:17 ET

CLEVELAND, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forest City Realty Trust, Inc., (NYSE: FCEA) will release its first-quarter financial results on Thursday, May 3, 2018, after the NYSE close, and will hold a conference call with investors on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss these results.  Investors are invited to dial into the conference call hosted by David J. LaRue, president and chief executive officer.

The conference call is scheduled for 10:00 A.M. ET, Friday, May 4, 2018.  A live webcast of the call will be available online at www.forestcity.net .

Use the following link to pre-register for this conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. You may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To pre-register, go to:  https://www.theconferencingservice.com/prereg/key.process?key=PWUUT7YGB

To participate on the day of the call, dial 1-888-680-0892 and use access code 72505575#, approximately five minutes before the call.  Callers without a pre-registration PIN can press *1 to bypass the instructions and speak to a live operator.  Tell the operator you wish to join the Forest City First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call.  (International callers, please dial 617-213-4858.) 

The call will be replayed from May 4, 2018, 3:00 P.M. ET to June 2, 2018, 11:59 P.M. ET.  The replay number is 1-888-286-8010, access code 14041058. (International callers, please dial 617-801-6888)  The webcast replay will be available at www.forestcity.net.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forest-city-realty-trust-notice-of-first-quarter-earnings-and-conference-call-300633392.html

SOURCE Forest City Realty Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.forestcity.net

Also from this source

Apr 18, 2018, 16:20 ET Forest City's Tata Innovation Center at Cornell Tech wins ULI New...

Apr 16, 2018, 21:37 ET Forest City Seats New Independent Directors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Forest City Realty Trust Notice of First-Quarter Earnings and Conference Call

News provided by

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc.

17:17 ET