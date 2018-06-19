Forest City to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

The audio-only webcast of the formal business meeting can be accessed by visiting the main Investors page of the Company's website, www.forestcity.net at the time of the meeting. A webcast replay will also be available following the meeting.

Owners of Forest City common stock at the close of business on May 7, 2018, are invited to attend the meeting. Stockholders who beneficially own shares held in the name of a broker, bank, trust or other nominee, must bring proof of ownership (e.g., a current brokerage statement) in order to be admitted to the Annual Meeting. Persons who are not Forest City stockholders may attend only if invited by the Board of Directors

Stockholders wishing to attend should pre-register prior to the meeting to facilitate prompt access to the Thompson Hine offices. To pre-register, contact Forest City by email at annualmeeting@forestcity.net or by telephone at (216) 416-3010. If not pre-registered, stockholders are encouraged to arrive early to allow time to clear Key Tower security.

The Company will have a table in the Key Tower lobby the day of the meeting to check in attendees and confirm stock ownership. Once checked in, stockholders may proceed to the 39th Floor.

About Forest City

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. is a NYSE-listed national real estate company with $8.0 billion in consolidated assets. The Company is principally engaged in the ownership, development, management and acquisition of commercial and residential real estate throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.forestcity.net.

