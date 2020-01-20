Forest City's Classic Golf Course Named "Asia-Pacific Top 100 Golf Courses"

Forest City Classic Golf Course is the second international standard 18-hole golf course owned by Forest City. It is a three-dimensional garden view incorporating the golf course design concept. Adhering to the design concept of transforming nature and returning to nature, it is a breakthrough in the traditional design concepts. The contour is ingeniously outlined and adjusted on a flat swamp. The various slopes on the fairway create a masterpiece of undulating, three-dimensional, beautiful scenery. The lakes and mountains vary along the walk, as if the player is swinging in the painting.

The Classic Golf Course was opened in August 2019. During the opening ceremony, Johor Chief Minister Dato' Dr. Sahruddin bin Jamal applauded the new course and believed it will bring economic growth to Johor. Indeed, since its opening, the Classic Course has attracted a large number of golfers from Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam and Australia.

At the same time, Mr. Liang Guokun, a veteran golf course designer in China, is also the only Chinese golf course designer in the Asia-Pacific Top 100 Golf Courses list.

About Forest City

The Forest City is a 30km2 mixed-use development located at Iskandar Malaysia. Adjacent to the Malaysia–Singapore Second Link, it is a JV development between Country Garden and Malaysian partner Esplanade Danga 88. With a committed investment of approximately US$100 billion, it comprises of four reclaimed islands with the twin themes of 'integrating businesses and the city' as well as 'urban innovation'. The project aims to generate economic growth through eight key industries – tourism and MICE, healthcare, education and training, regional headquarters, nearshore finance, e-commerce service base in ASEAN, application of emerging technique and service centre, and sectors related to a green and smart city.

SOURCE Forest City