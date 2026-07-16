Forest Forward Selects KTA Media Group as Agency of Record

Strategic communications partnership will elevate awareness of the organization's transformational work while supporting the reopening of the historic Forest Theater and broader community revitalization efforts.

DALLAS, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forest Forward, the South Dallas-based nonprofit leading equitable community revitalization through the restoration of the historic Forest Theater and the implementation of the Purpose Built Communities model, has announced the appointment of KTA Media Group as its agency of record.

Under the partnership, KTA Media Group will oversee strategic communications, media relations, executive visibility, crisis communications, thought leadership, special events publicity and integrated public relations efforts designed to elevate awareness of Forest Forward's mission and its transformational work throughout South Dallas.

The partnership comes at a defining moment for the organization as Forest Forward prepares for the highly anticipated reopening of the historic Forest Theater this fall, while advancing a comprehensive vision for equitable development, economic mobility and expanded opportunities for children, families, entrepreneurs and residents throughout the surrounding community.

"Forest Forward is helping write one of the most important revitalization stories happening in Dallas today," said Elizabeth Wattley, CEO of Forest Forward. "As we continue building momentum toward the reopening of the Forest Theater and expanding our work across South Dallas, we wanted a communications partner that understands how to tell stories with authenticity, strategy and impact. KTA Media Group brings both the expertise and the passion to help elevate our mission and engage audiences who share our vision for this community."

Since the beginning of the engagement, KTA Media Group has worked alongside Forest Forward's leadership to establish a comprehensive communications infrastructure, while executing proactive media relations, executive communications and strategic messaging initiatives supporting the organization's long-term growth.

Early communications efforts have already generated significant regional and national media visibility surrounding the restoration of the historic Forest Theater while helping position Forest Forward as an emerging voice in equitable community development.

"Our role extends far beyond securing media coverage," said Kayla Tucker Adams, founder and CEO of KTA Media Group. "Forest Forward is leading one of the most important community revitalization efforts in the country, demonstrating how neighborhoods can honor their history while creating new opportunities for economic growth, cultural investment, entrepreneurship, and generational impact. The work happening in South Dallas has the potential to influence best practices for equitable community development not only across the United States, but in communities around the world. We are honored to serve as Forest Forward's strategic communications partner and look forward to helping elevate this story, strengthen its voice, and connect its vision with audiences, partners, and stakeholders on the local, regional, national, and global stage."

The partnership will also support communications surrounding several major organizational initiatives, including The Grand Return celebration of the reimagined Forest Theater, capital campaign milestones, community engagement initiatives and programming that reinforces Forest Forward's mission of creating thriving neighborhoods where every resident has the opportunity to succeed.

Media inquiries, interview requests, event press credentials, and speaking opportunities for Forest Forward leadership should now be directed to KTA Media Group. Contact [email protected], [email protected], or [email protected].

ABOUT FOREST FORWARD

Forest Forward is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in South Dallas that is advancing equitable community revitalization through the restoration of the historic Forest Theater and implementation of the Purpose Built Communities model. Through strategic investments in education, mixed-income housing, wellness, economic mobility, arts and culture, Forest Forward is creating pathways to opportunity while preserving the rich history and cultural identity of South Dallas. The restored Forest Theater serves as the anchor of this long-term vision, creating a vibrant destination for arts, entrepreneurship, education and community engagement.

For more information, visit www.forestforward.org and follow @ForestForward on Facebook, Instagram and X.

ABOUT KTA MEDIA GROUP

KTA Media Group is an award-winning public relations, strategic communications and integrated marketing agency headquartered in Dallas with associates in Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, and Washington, D.C. The agency partners with Fortune 500 companies, corporations, nonprofit organizations, government agencies, educational institutions, entrepreneurs, public figures, entertainment and film projects, hospitality and tourism brands, and faith-based organizations to develop strategic communications initiatives that increase visibility, strengthen reputation and drive measurable impact. KTA Media Group specializes in media relations, executive visibility, media training, crisis communications, brand strategy, thought leadership and community engagement, providing senior-level strategic counsel and communications strategies that deliver results, build credibility and help clients navigate defining moments. For more information, visit www.kaylatuckeradams.com and follow @KaylaAdamsPR on Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kayla Tucker Adams: [email protected] , 214-403-9852

Candace Ledbetter: [email protected] , 770-709-1509

Tara Hanney: [email protected] , 832-435-7518

SOURCE Forest Forward